Screenshot: Don’t dream (2020)
Dreamers are Waiting (2021)
neilfinn.com/dreamers-are-waiting
Crowded House reborn: Neil Finn talks ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’, their most experimental album in decades
Crowded House: Dreamers Are Waiting review – record of understated hope is a Finn family affair – Guardian
Neil Finn on the return of Crowded House: ‘I am ultimately very optimistic about the world’ – Guardian
Dreamers Are Waiting by Crowded House is warm and cheering, full of joy and empathy… this is the kind of album that ends up being more like a friend – Mail Online
Neil Finn on Crowded House’s Comeback LP and His Unexpected Stint in Fleetwood Mac – Rolling Stone
Lyrics
You’ll never reach the end of the road while you’re traveling with me.
– Don’t dream it’s over
