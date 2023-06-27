Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Sports USA

College World Series

ByGuest Contributor

Jun 25, 2023
Photo: FanFest (Some rights reserved)

Omaha, Nebraska – The NCAA Men’s College World Series (CWS) takes place at Charles Schwab Field. June 16-26, 2023.

Key Links
ncaa.com
visitomaha.com

Google Maps
g.page/TDAPO

Headlines
2023 NCAA baseball bracket: Men’s College World Series scores, schedule

About the series
There are 299 NCAA member institutions that sponsor Division I Baseball teams and are eligible to compete in the National Championship. These programs support more than 11,000 Baseball student-athletes across the country.

Stadium
Omaha’s TD Ameritrade Park opened in 2011 and is home to the College World Series as well as the Creighton Bluejays Baseball team. The stadium has 24,000 seats. For a complete list of concession stands and offerings, click here. 

Fan Fest
The CWS Fan Fest is for fans of all ages. Try your skills and compete for bragging rights at many hands-on championship experiences. Snap photos with the championship trophy, grab official CWS merchandise and pick up a sample or two from NCAA sponsors. More Info at: ncaa.com/championships/baseball/d1/fan-fest

College World Series Bingo
Baseball – College World Series – Double Play – Finals – Flatline Guy – NCAA – Signature Play – Sports Tourism

Wikipedia
College World Series
Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Planeta.com

Baseball
Omaha, Nebraska
Nebraska
Nebraska Links
Sports Tourism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Indigenous Parks USA

Grand Canyon National Park

Jun 26, 2023 Ron Mader
Cities USA

Omaha, Nebraska

Jun 26, 2023 Guest Contributor
USA Wildlife

Wild Nevada

Jun 26, 2023 Guest Contributor
Culture

07 // July // Julio

Jun 26, 2023 Guest Contributor