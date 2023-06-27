Photo: FanFest (Some rights reserved)

Omaha, Nebraska – The NCAA Men’s College World Series (CWS) takes place at Charles Schwab Field. June 16-26, 2023.

Key Links

ncaa.com

visitomaha.com

Google Maps

g.page/TDAPO

Headlines

2023 NCAA baseball bracket: Men’s College World Series scores, schedule

About the series

There are 299 NCAA member institutions that sponsor Division I Baseball teams and are eligible to compete in the National Championship. These programs support more than 11,000 Baseball student-athletes across the country.

Stadium

Omaha’s TD Ameritrade Park opened in 2011 and is home to the College World Series as well as the Creighton Bluejays Baseball team. The stadium has 24,000 seats. For a complete list of concession stands and offerings, click here.

Fan Fest

The CWS Fan Fest is for fans of all ages. Try your skills and compete for bragging rights at many hands-on championship experiences. Snap photos with the championship trophy, grab official CWS merchandise and pick up a sample or two from NCAA sponsors. More Info at: ncaa.com/championships/baseball/d1/fan-fest

College World Series Bingo

Baseball – College World Series – Double Play – Finals – Flatline Guy – NCAA – Signature Play – Sports Tourism

Wikipedia

College World Series

Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Planeta.com