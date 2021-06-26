Omaha, Nebraska – The NCAA Men’s College World Series (CWS) takes place at TD Ameritrade Park.

Key Links

ncaa.com/championships/baseball/d1

visitomaha.com

Twitter

@NCAACWS

@tdameritradeprk

@VisitOmaha

Embedded Tweets

Don't leave Omaha w/o getting your pic w/ this iconic Road to Omaha statue. #CWS #OmahaWeekend pic.twitter.com/05qNXsWLpz — Visit Omaha (@VisitOmaha) June 18, 2018

Headed to the #CWS? Pick up your FREE souvenir clear bag at the Omaha Visitors Center at 1001 Farnam St. More on @tdameritradeprk's clear bag policy: https://t.co/DfGOR8vkB1 pic.twitter.com/JUDzE5egh4 — Visit Omaha (@VisitOmaha) June 15, 2018

About the series

There are 299 NCAA member institutions that sponsor Division I Baseball teams and are eligible to compete in the National Championship. These programs support more than 11,000 Baseball student-athletes across the country.

Stadium

Omaha’s TD Ameritrade Park opened in 2011 and is home to the College World Series as well as the Creighton Bluejays Baseball team. The stadium has 24,000 seats. For a complete list of concession stands and offerings, click here.

Fan Fest

The CWS Fan Fest is for fans of all ages. Try your skills and compete for bragging rights at many hands-on championship experiences. Snap photos with the championship trophy, grab official CWS merchandise and pick up a sample or two from NCAA sponsors. More Info at: http://www.ncaa.com/ championships/baseball/d1/fan- fest

Planeta.com