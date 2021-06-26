home Sports, USA College World Series

College World Series

Photo: FanFest

Omaha, Nebraska – The NCAA Men’s College World Series (CWS) takes place at TD Ameritrade Park.

About the series
There are 299 NCAA member institutions that sponsor Division I Baseball teams and are eligible to compete in the National Championship. These programs support more than 11,000 Baseball student-athletes across the country.

Stadium
Omaha’s TD Ameritrade Park opened in 2011 and is home to the College World Series as well as the Creighton Bluejays Baseball team. The stadium has 24,000 seats. For a complete list of concession stands and offerings, click here. 

Fan Fest
The CWS Fan Fest is for fans of all ages. Try your skills and compete for bragging rights at many hands-on championship experiences. Snap photos with the championship trophy, grab official CWS merchandise and pick up a sample or two from NCAA sponsors. More Info at: http://www.ncaa.com/championships/baseball/d1/fan-fest

