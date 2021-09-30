Photo: Denisbin, View to coast near Cape Tribulation

The Eastern Kuku Yalanji Aboriginal people are the Traditional Owners of Daintree National Park. They welcome you to their country and ask that you respect their special place.

The Daintree National Park is about 130 kilometers north of Cairns.

Historic moment as Daintree National Park returned to Eastern Kuku Yalanji people – ABC

Indigenous traditional owners win back Daintree rainforest in historic deal

Daintree: World Heritage rainforest handed back to Aboriginal owners

Historic handback as Queensland returns world heritage Daintree to First Nations ownership

Such a privilege to be able to attend the official handback ceremony yesterday for 160 thousand hectares of Yalanji country, including the Daintree National Park pic.twitter.com/r8LMlONI40 — Holly Richardson (@holly_richo15) September 29, 2021

Today, we continue our path to reconciliation.



Four national parks in Cape York, including the Daintree, return to the Eastern Kuku Yalanji people.



Their culture is one of the oldest living cultures and this land handback recognises their right to own and manage their Country. pic.twitter.com/wL8kEfg23M — Meaghan Scanlon MP (@meaghan_scanlon) September 28, 2021

We at @ausconservation, @QLDConservation and @cafnec welcome the handback of the Daintree, Hope Islands, Ngalba Bulal and Black Mountain National Parks to the Eastern Kuku Yalanji Peoples. 🖤💛❤️ Statement: https://t.co/M1ML9e4Ex1 — Australian Conservation Foundation (@AusConservation) September 29, 2021

