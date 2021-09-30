Photo: Denisbin, View to coast near Cape Tribulation
The Eastern Kuku Yalanji Aboriginal people are the Traditional Owners of Daintree National Park. They welcome you to their country and ask that you respect their special place.
The Daintree National Park is about 130 kilometers north of Cairns.
parks.des.qld.gov.au/parks/daintree
goo.gl/maps/EfZUvMUE7hvYqVmE8
Headlines
Historic moment as Daintree National Park returned to Eastern Kuku Yalanji people – ABC
Indigenous traditional owners win back Daintree rainforest in historic deal
Daintree: World Heritage rainforest handed back to Aboriginal owners
Historic handback as Queensland returns world heritage Daintree to First Nations ownership
Daintree
Kuku Yalanji
