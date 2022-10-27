Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Wikipedia: Dam removal is the process of demolishing a dam, returning water flow to the river. Arguments for dam removal consider whether their negative effects outweigh their benefits. The benefits of dams include hydropower production, flood control, irrigation, and navigation.

Hashtag: #DamRemoval

Obsolete dams are being taken down.

Elsewhere

Free Rivers: The State of Dam Removal in the U.S.

damremoval.eu

Embedded Tweets

The amount of official and popular support for Klamath dam removal has at least one scientist feeling optimistic about the basin’s long-term prospects. In the meantime, salmon are suffering as calamities compound. https://t.co/9lLyWBIEdT — High Country News (@highcountrynews) October 25, 2022

#DYK that 🇪🇺 rivers are the most fragmented in the 🌎? Over 1,2 million barriers exist in these rivers! #DamRemoval is essential to restoring their natural flow Learn more by watching #DamBusters documentary and make a donation for river restoration 👉 https://t.co/9sEZ9gWVlW pic.twitter.com/7qOZNVw5id — Fish Migration (@fishmigration) October 17, 2022

NPCA's Christine Goepfert spoke with @_ChloeAJ on how potentially removing dams in the Mississippi River could reshape the Twin Cities' relationship with the river, which could cause rapids to emerge and allow for more recreational use. https://t.co/jZUlvPS3C9 — National Parks Conservation Association (@NPCA) October 18, 2022

📢We are now accepting applications for dam removal and preparatory work projects that fall under grant categories A, B, and C. Please review our application resources to increase your chances of success in securing support for your project #damremovalhttps://t.co/sd2RCF0UzO pic.twitter.com/CEW3KTvvqM — Open Rivers Programme (@OpenRiversProg) October 21, 2022

Videos

Is River Monsters’ host Jeremy Wade removing dams to save salmon?

After standing for 150 years across River Kent, the 3-metre-high Bowston weir was finally demolished this summer! This was the largest river barrier removal in the UK in 2022. Watch the video in which Jeremy Wade tells us all about it and the importance of dam removal.

Planeta