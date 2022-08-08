Photo: Peter Gene, History (Some rights reserved)

Wikipedia: David Gaub McCullough (July 7, 1933 – August 7, 2022) was an American author, narrator, popular historian, and lecturer. He is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civilian award.

Headlines

David McCullough, Two-Time Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author, Dies at 89

Key Links

Simon and Schuster

Elsewhere

philly.com

Library of Congress

1776 Town Meeting

Embedded Tweets

Fresh from the library – David McCullough’s Pioneers. Love a good book with a map! pic.twitter.com/nUzXqcGSom — Ron Mader (@ronmader) October 16, 2019

Wikipedia

David McCullough

Planeta.com