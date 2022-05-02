home Celebrations Dawn Chorus

Dawn Chorus

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Celebrations
Posted on
Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Dawn Chorus = the singing of a large number of birds at dawn each day, particularly during the breeding season

Coro del amanecer = el canto de un gran número de pájaros al amanecer cada día, particularmente durante la temporada de reproducción

Dawn Chorus Day
First Sunday in May. Dawn Chorus Day has grown from a small event in Birmingham, England in the 1980s to a global annual celebration, enjoyed in over eighty countries.
wildlifetrusts.org

Elsewhere
dawn-chorus.orgFacebookApp

Embedded Tweets

Elsewhere on the Web
dawn-chorus.org

Wikipedia
Dawn chorus
Coro del amanecer (ornitología)

Planeta

Birds
Birding
Birdsong
Sunrise
Acoustic Ecology
05 • May • Mayo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.