Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)
Dawn Chorus = the singing of a large number of birds at dawn each day, particularly during the breeding season
Coro del amanecer = el canto de un gran número de pájaros al amanecer cada día, particularmente durante la temporada de reproducción
Dawn Chorus Day
First Sunday in May. Dawn Chorus Day has grown from a small event in Birmingham, England in the 1980s to a global annual celebration, enjoyed in over eighty countries.
wildlifetrusts.org
Elsewhere
dawn-chorus.org – Facebook – App
Embedded Tweets
Elsewhere on the Web
dawn-chorus.org
Wikipedia
Dawn chorus
Coro del amanecer (ornitología)
Planeta