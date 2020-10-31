When it’s not Daylight Saving Time, it’s Standard Time (or normal time).

Wikipedia: Daylight saving time (abbreviated DST) is the practice of advancing clocks during summer months so that evening daylight lasts longer, while sacrificing normal sunrise times.

Places that opt out of time change in the USA are Arizona, Hawai’i and the Navajo Nation.

Daylight Saving in the USA

Daylight Saving Time starts on the 2nd Sunday in March and ends on the 1st Sunday in November.

