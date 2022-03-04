Washington, DC

Photo: Angela N, View from Dupont Circle (Some rights reserved)

Washington, D.C., or the District of Columbia, is the capital of the United States of America. The city was specifically designed for the federal government and is not part of any state.

City Parks

Officially established in 1965, National Mall and Memorial Parks contains some of the oldest protected park lands in the National Park Service.

Geography

Washington, D.C. is bordered by the states of Virginia and Maryland.

Museums and Exhibits

Features

