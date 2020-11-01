Death Links

Death = the end of life

Links related to death presented in a somewhat random fashion:

Flickr

death and dying

Grateful Dead

Buzzword Bingo

Age – Afterlife – Bereavement – Burial – Cemetery – Condolence – Death – Digital Assets – Döstädning – Elegy – Estate – Eulogy – Euthanasia – Executor – Extinction – Funeral – Grave – Grief – Heaven – Life – Memorial – Mortality – Mourning – Next of Kin – Obituary – Survivors – Sympathy – Time – Use By Date – Will

Translating: Death Anniversary Date

Spanish: Dia luctuoso or aniversario luctuoso

Recommended Listening

Witnessing, death and memory – Social media is old enough now that it’s had to incorporate the reality of death: personal profiles are turned into memorial sites; recordings serve as a last avenue for goodbyes and images increasingly make us a witness to death itself.

https://twitter.com/RNFutureTense/status/839720068061646850

Death by Elegy – Author Dick Gross has written about what he regards as the blockbuster of all elegies. It’s called ‘Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard‘, and was written over 250 years ago in Britain by Thomas Gray, a man who was the sole surviving child of a family of twelve children, who grew up in a village where the burial ground was at the centre of village life, and where every death had meaning for the community as a whole.

Quotes

In the digital world, there are many pall-bearers.

– Antony Funnell, Grieving on social media is valuable, appropriate and here to stay

https://twitter.com/RNFutureTense/status/839720068061646850

La vida es tan corta y el oficio de vivir tan difícil, que cuando uno empieza a aprenderlo, ya hay que morirse. (Life is so short and the business of living so hard, that when you start to learn, and we must die.)

– Ernesto Sábato, Sobre Héroes y Tumbas

Once the game is over, the king and the pawn go back into the same box

– Italian proverb

Ya está robando aire. (S/he’s stealing air)

– Phrase in Oaxaca for a person over 90 as they approach death

Slideshare

Muertos

Lotería de Muertos

Elsewhere

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/03/magazine/the-dying-algorithm.html

http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-03-09/grieving-on-social-media-is-valuable-appropriate-here-to-stay/8335360

http://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2016/09/what-it-feels-like-to-die/499319/

http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/talkingplants/when-i-die,-bury-me/7037680

http://www.wheelercentre.com/broadcasts/podcasts/better-off-dead

Top five regrets of the dying

http://travel.nytimes.com/2012/11/25/travel/the-afterlife-of-your-frequent-flier-miles.html

https://www.facebook.com/help/408583372511972

Capsula Mundi

http://www.capsulamundi.it

http://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/afternoons/audio/201793106/the-capsula-mundi-project-raoul-bretzel

Churchyards/Cemeteries

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/mar/19/churchyards-are-our-forgotten-nature-reserves

Euthanasia

https://bethebill.com

Peak Obituary

http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/04/what-prince-tells-us-about-mega-obituaries-213845

What to do when a loved one dies

http://www.usatoday.com/story/money/personalfinance/2015/10/24/credit-dotcom-after-loved-one-dies-finances/74263212/

http://www.aarp.org/home-family/friends-family/info-06-2012/when-loved-one-dies-checklist.html

http://www.consumerreports.org/cro/magazine/2012/10/what-to-do-when-a-loved-one-dies/index.htm

Pets

http://psychcentral.com/lib/grieving-the-loss-of-a-pet

Idioms: How do you say ‘he or she died?’

Spanish: Se patio (needs editing)

¡Ya chupo faros!

Antes de colgar los tenis

Antes de colgar los chanclas

Antes de colgar equipo

Antes de entregar el pellejo

English: kick the bucket (see bucket list)

Bereavement Fares

United

Death in Las Vegas

http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/death-las-vegas

http://obits.reviewjournal.com/obituaries/lvrj

http://adbasee.reviewjournal.com/webbase/en/std/jsp/WebBaseMain.do

Social Security

https://www.ssa.gov/planners/survivors/howtoapply.html

Digital Death

https://www.cnet.com/news/planning-death-social-media-digital-assets

Wikipedia

Gloomy Sunday

Planeta.com