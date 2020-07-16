Death Valley National Park is located in California and Nevada east of the Sierra Nevada, occupying a transition zone between the Great Basin and Mojave deserts in the United States.

Tupippuh Nummu means “Our Homeland” in the language of the Timbisha Shoshone, the native people of Death Valley. Timbisha is their name for the valley as well. The word ‘Timbisha’ refers to a sacred red pigment found in the mountains overlooking the valley.

Heat

In the summertime expect high temperatures of 110°F to 120°F+ (43°C to 49°C+). Drink plenty of water and carry extra. Avoid hiking (after 10 am).

