Death Valley National Park is located in California and Nevada east of the Sierra Nevada, occupying a transition zone between the Great Basin and Mojave deserts in the United States.

Tupippuh Nummu means “Our Homeland” in the language of the Timbisha Shoshone, the native people of Death Valley. Timbisha is their name for the valley as well. The word ‘Timbisha’ refers to a sacred red pigment found in the mountains overlooking the valley.

2021

Death Valley hits 130°F as 30 million under heat alerts across the West

2020

Record-tying 130F in August

Per the climate data in xmACIS2, this is the first time since 1913 that Death Valley has reached 130F. In July 2013, it last reached 129F. If valid, it would be the hottest August temperature at the site by 3F. @NWSVegas pic.twitter.com/gZNBW4NXI4 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) August 16, 2020

