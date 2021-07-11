home Parks, USA Death Valley National Park

Death Valley National Park

Death Valley National Park is located in California and Nevada east of the Sierra Nevada, occupying a transition zone between the Great Basin and Mojave deserts in the United States.

Tupippuh Nummu means “Our Homeland” in the language of the Timbisha Shoshone, the native people of Death Valley. Timbisha is their name for the valley as well. The word ‘Timbisha’ refers to a sacred red pigment found in the mountains overlooking the valley.

Be informed! The Visitor Guide is available in print at the park and online though the NPS website.

2021

Death Valley hits 130°F as 30 million under heat alerts across the West

2020

Record-tying 130F in August

Festival
Dark Sky Festival

Key Links
nps.gov/deva/index.htm

Nearby

Alabama Hills, California

