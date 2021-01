Buzzwords

Democracy = a system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives

The term is derived from the Greek: δημοκρατία – (dēmokratía) “the power to the people”, which was coined from δῆμος (dêmos) “people” and κράτος (krátos) “power”

“The United States is not a ‘democracy,’ it is ‘a Republic.’”

Democracy – the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) January 7, 2021

Don’t be surprised. Chaos and anarchy is how the US “brings democracy” to other countries, too. — The Tico Times (@TheTicoTimes) January 6, 2021

