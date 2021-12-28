home People, South Africa Desmond Tutu

Photo: Bokmässan/Niklas Maupoix (Some rights reserved)

Key Links
tutu.org.za@TutuLegacy
nobelprize.org@NobelPrize

Headlines
Carlos Amato: Tutu took love to its limits – M&G
How Desmond Tutu used his gifts to help end apartheid

Death

2021 Speaking Truth to Power
https://events.tutu.org.za/events/2021/10/07/desmond-tutu-11th-annual-peace-lecture-2021

International Peace Lecture

Quotes

Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world
– Desmond Tutu

”I have said before and I say it again now that I hate capitalism,” Bishop Tutu said today in reply to a reporter’s question. ”And I want a system that is caring, that is sharing, that is compassionate.” – NYT, 1986

Wikipedia
Desmond Tutu
Apartheid

Planeta

Apartheid
South Africa Links
South Africa

