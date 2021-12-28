Spotlight Desmond Tutu

tutu.org.za – @TutuLegacy

nobelprize.org – @NobelPrize

Carlos Amato: Tutu took love to its limits – M&G

How Desmond Tutu used his gifts to help end apartheid

Death

The @TutuLegacy send our deepest condolences to Mama Leah and the Tutu family on the death of our beloved @TheDesmondTutu



We are devastated that the Arch is no longer with us, but his passing has strengthened our resolve to spread his warmth and compassion even further afield. pic.twitter.com/mnIiPVKaQz — TutuLegacy (@TutuLegacy) December 26, 2021

ICYMI: Tributes continue to pour in, following the death of Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu. The Holy Family Care Centre in Ofcolaco, outside Tzaneen, in Limpopo, had a prayer session in his honour, amid their Day of Goodwill celebration.https://t.co/iAqDOQya7W — SABC News (@SABCNews) December 26, 2021

Remembering Archbishop Desmond Tutu who was honoured with the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent opposition to South Africa's brutal apartheid regime.



Read his Nobel Prize lecture which ended in a call for us all to be peacemakers: https://t.co/ccbjOp57CP pic.twitter.com/O9KxY1LVcj — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) December 26, 2021

The Hero’s Journey: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. pic.twitter.com/TVEpBN3k6R — Mail & Guardian (@mailandguardian) December 26, 2021

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu passed away on Sunday at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town. | @City_Press https://t.co/mHpwum0Dpj — News24 (@News24) December 26, 2021

The Cape Town City Hall is lit up in purple in honour of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. #RIPDesmondTutu

🎥 Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) pic.twitter.com/4siSKAcofD — The Mercury™ (@TheMercurySA) December 26, 2021

"The sun has gone down"



South Africans remember Desmond Tutuhttps://t.co/B0TvKrkIyT — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 26, 2021

Friends and relatives of Archbishop Desmond Tutu gathered in his Cape Town home after his death. ‘We cannot expect a man who's given so much of his life to be there forever,’ said Dr Mamphela Ramphele, coordinator of Tutu's office https://t.co/Jlw5eptUVe pic.twitter.com/AFT6R5tzIV — Reuters (@Reuters) December 26, 2021

2021 Speaking Truth to Power

https://events.tutu.org.za/events/2021/10/07/desmond-tutu-11th-annual-peace-lecture-2021

International Peace Lecture

Quotes

Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world

– Desmond Tutu

”I have said before and I say it again now that I hate capitalism,” Bishop Tutu said today in reply to a reporter’s question. ”And I want a system that is caring, that is sharing, that is compassionate.” – NYT, 1986

Wikipedia

Desmond Tutu

Apartheid

