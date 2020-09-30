September 29 is National Corn Day in Mexico #DíaNacionaldelMaíz

Poster: La Cosecha Market
Maíz, also known as corn, is a large grain plant first domesticated by Indigenous peoples in Mexico about 10,000 years ago. The country celebrates September 29 as Día Nacional del Maíz (National Corn Day).
Planeta.com is curating tweets and other info that show off the variety and vulnerability of traditional corn in Mexico. Suggestions are welcome as we update this guide. We are particularly keen on learning how to translate ‘corn’ in Indigenous languages.
Coordinación Nacional de Antropología: Nuestra planta maravillosa Centli (Our marvelous plant Centli)
Pregunta: Cuando regrese el turismo, ¿puede recomendar restaurantes, mercados, clases de cocina para conectar a los guardianes del maíz con visitantes agradecidos y hambrientos? = When tourism returns, can you recommend, restaurants, markets, cooking classes to connect corn guardians with appreciative and hungry visitors?
Atole – Corn – Máiz – Nicuatole – Nixtamal – Pozole – Tamales – Tortillas
