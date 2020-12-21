home 2020, Communication, Social Web Digital Literacy Quiz

Digital Literacy Quiz

By Guest Contributor   Posted in 2020 Communication Social Web
Posted on
Poster

Planeta.com’s Digital Literacy Quizplaneta.com/digital-literacy-quiz – is used in tandem with our workshops and February’s Responsible Travel Week. Participants choose what they want to learn and score their own performances.

The Digital Literacy Quiz is part of our ongoing, effort of cyber housekeeping — updating social web components and widgets embedded on our website to cheer on fave examples around the globe.

Essay
Upgrading communication skills is a worthy goal of its own. A sidenote – Responsible Travel Week started because so many people doing so many good things were stumped when it came to communicating their experiences, needs, and lessons learned. Responsible Travel Week aims to heal that communication disconnect by focusing attention on local examples around the world.

The digital world changes so frequently, it is impossible to keep up with all of the options, upgrades, and alternatives. You have to be everywhere at once and you cannot be everywhere at once. We settle into routines, which can be comfortable, perhaps too comfortable. Our digital literacy skills, particularly for those working in education, conservation, and tourism, need to be challenged on a regular basis if we need to be effective communicators and collaborators.

Are we personally comfortable? Can we explain this to others in a friendly and helpful manner? This questions will be explored and hopefully articulated online.

Suggestions are welcome. The quiz and related handouts can be used and shared freely in classrooms and workshops. We ask for attribution and that you continue to share what you learn.

Core Skills: Basics

  • Do you use more than one browser?
  • Do you share photos and videos?
  • Do you pay attention to your notifications?
  • Do you take screenshots from your phone and computer?
  • Bonus points: Do you Shazam?

Devices

  • Can you login on more than one device? = ¿Puedes iniciar sesión en más de un dispositivo (aparato)?
Devices

Browsers

  • Please name the browser or browsers you use.
  • Have you checked for updates for your browsers?
Browsers

Email

  • Have you created an email address?
  • Have you created more than one email address?
  • Have you deleted an email?
  • Do you know the passwords to access your emails?
  • Have you changed the subject line in the reply to an email?
  • Have you forwarded an email?
  • Have you learned the difference between CC (Carbon Copy) and BCC (Blind Carbon Copy)
  • Instead of sending attachments, do you know how to share a link where the information can be downloaded?
Email

Facebook

  • Have you created an account on Facebook?
  • Have you created a public photo album?
  • Have you commented on a friend’s post?
  • Have you liked a friend’s post?
  • Have you adjusted notifications on or off for your friends?
  • Have you updated your cover photo, aka avatar?
  • Have you downloaded an image from Facebook?
  • Mobile users:
  • Do you have the Facebook app on your smartphone?
  • Have you checked in to a particular place?
Facebook

Flickr

Flickr

Google

Google

Skype

  • Have you created an account on Skype?
  • Can you login on your laptop? On your phone? On your tablet?
  • What version of Skype are you using?
  • Does your microphone work?
  • Does your webcam work?
  • Have you changed your mood message?
  • Bonus Point: Do you know your Skype Name and password?
Skype

Twitter

Bonus points if you change it this week.

Twitter

YouTube

  • Have you created an account on YouTube?
  • Can you login on your laptop? On your phone? On your tablet?
  • Have you favorited a video?
  • Have you subscribed to a YouTube channel?
  • Have you adjusted your YouTube account notifications?
  • Have you viewed your YouTube channel statistics?
  • Have you turned off an advertisement on YouTube?
  • Have you uploaded a video to YouTube?
  • Have you created a custom thumbnail image for your video?
  • Have you changed the license setting for any of your videos to Standard YouTube to Creative Commons attribution?
  • Have you adjusted the video viewing settings to 1080p?
  • Have you reviewed your viewing history?
  • Have you searched for a playlist?
  • Have you created a playlist?
YouTube

Business Owners: If you own a brick-and-mortar business, have you claimed your space on Facebook? On Google? If you have, claim double points.

Nerdy Gadgets

Elsewhere on the Web
Everything is too complicated – Verge

Wikipedia
Guided reading

Planeta.com

Cyber Housekeeping
Digital Literacy
Digital
Hyperlink
Literacy
International Literacy Day is September 8
Responsible Travel Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.