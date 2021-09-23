Photo: Digitize
Digitize = convert images, text or sound into a digital form that can be processed by a computer
Also spelled: digitise
What records, videos, audio tapes, photos would you like to digitize?
What are our options? This page explores the practical ins and outs and it will highlight inspired examples around the world. Suggestions are welcome.
Planeta Examples
Videos – We have several dozen videos in 8mm with trips and presentations from 1998-2004
Yahoo Groups – Groups from early 2000. Is there an easy way of bringing the archives to a new platform?
Planeta.com Articles – Articles from 1994. Slowly bringing them on board the new platform. Not so much digitizing as it is transferring to a new format and platform.
Recommended Listening
2025: The end of tape – There’s a number going around audio-visual archivist circles, that has many of them worried – 2025.Magnetic tape that is not digitised by 2025, might be lost forever. Much of our national media history is stored on magnetic tape – including 1/4″ reel to reel, Betamax, VHS, cassettes, DVs, mini-DVs – as well as our favourite mix tapes and old home movies.
Archiving in the digital age – How can we archive sensitive audio material in the digital age?
Embedded Tweets
Headlines
https://everpresent.com/convert-old-home-movies-to-digital/
nonprofit-battles-magnetic-media-crisis-digitizing-aging-movies-vanish
How to digitize all your VHS and cassette tapes
In 100 years, will today’s digital files be accessible? Planning for ‘digital obsolescence’
Elsewhere
wolverinedata.com – new-wolverine-8mm-and-super-8 – MovieMaker_Pro
everpresent.com
Mark Holtze
How to transfer your VHS/HI8 tapes to your PC. An in depth look at setting up your video/record settings for capture to your computer.
Elsewhere on the Web
Digital Museum – NHM – @NHM_Digitise
Nefertiti hack
Headlines
How I Converted My Old Super 8 Film to Digital
Planeta.com