Digitize = convert images, text or sound into a digital form that can be processed by a computer

Also spelled: digitise

What records, videos, audio tapes, photos would you like to digitize?

What are our options? This page explores the practical ins and outs and it will highlight inspired examples around the world. Suggestions are welcome.

Videos – We have several dozen videos in 8mm with trips and presentations from 1998-2004

Yahoo Groups – Groups from early 2000. Is there an easy way of bringing the archives to a new platform?

Planeta.com Articles – Articles from 1994. Slowly bringing them on board the new platform. Not so much digitizing as it is transferring to a new format and platform.

Recommended Listening

2025: The end of tape – There’s a number going around audio-visual archivist circles, that has many of them worried – 2025.Magnetic tape that is not digitised by 2025, might be lost forever. Much of our national media history is stored on magnetic tape – including 1/4″ reel to reel, Betamax, VHS, cassettes, DVs, mini-DVs – as well as our favourite mix tapes and old home movies.

Archiving in the digital age – How can we archive sensitive audio material in the digital age?

Are you a librarian/archivist getting ready to do some LP digitization? Maybe you're wondering how to maintain a collection of records? Or you're new to vinyl and want to learn basic maintenance? Please feel free to join me on this SUNDAY VINYL CLEANING MEGA-THREAD! pic.twitter.com/a7YDCTXkON — **KRETCH!** Carlson (@scottythered) February 25, 2018

#FILOV #EquipoBIJC

Digitalizar archivos es un trabajo que realizamos con pasión, compartimos con ustedes el proceso de digitalización en el Archivo Histórico del Poder Judicial del Estado de #Oaxaca pic.twitter.com/ANo0oQJ42c — Biblioteca de Investigación Juan de Córdova-FAHHO (@BibliotecaJdeC) January 12, 2018

Introducing our beautiful new scanner! Now we can digitise even more of Australia's biodiversity heritage literature thx to @atlaslivingaust pic.twitter.com/BYL4VLREvD — BHL Australia (@bhl_au) May 5, 2017

Many of us have family memories stored on obsolete formats such as VHS and film but aren't sure how to convert them before they're lost forever. Here are some suggestions from Consumer Reports. How to Convert Film and VHS to Digital – Consumer Reports https://t.co/36BngQ45ke — Lowell Observatory Archives (@ASignalfromMars) September 18, 2018

https://everpresent.com/convert-old-home-movies-to-digital/

nonprofit-battles-magnetic-media-crisis-digitizing-aging-movies-vanish

How to digitize all your VHS and cassette tapes

In 100 years, will today’s digital files be accessible? Planning for ‘digital obsolescence’

wolverinedata.com – new-wolverine-8mm-and-super-8 – MovieMaker_Pro

everpresent.com

Mark Holtze

How to transfer your VHS/HI8 tapes to your PC. An in depth look at setting up your video/record settings for capture to your computer.



Digital Museum – NHM – @NHM_Digitise

Nefertiti hack

How I Converted My Old Super 8 Film to Digital

