Diné (Navajo) Links

Welcome to Máaz: NASA Names New Features on Mars in Navajo Language

Living Planet: Navajos uranium legacy

FInding Nemo in Navajo

Navajos buy back artifacts at Paris auction

Climate-change-turning-sacred-land-against-Navajo

navajo-four-sacred-colors

Officials: Trust settlement is step toward ‘wrongs being corrected’ – @navajotimes

10 Things You Need to Know about the Navajo – @indiancountry

Navajo language chosen for new ‘Star Wars’ dub – @thenewmexican

Navajo Nation To Open First Arizona-Based Casino – @indiancountry

@NavajoWeb

@nihizaad

@NavajoToursUSA

@NativeInnovate

@NNPrezNez

@techkialo

@jay_soc

@FlorianTomJohns

@navajotimes

@navajoparks

@NavajoWOTD

@KTNN

@NavajoMuseum

@NavajoNow

@navajoarts

@Dine_College

@23rdNNC

@gallupind

@hubbelltp

@dvnpete

#DinéBizaad

September

Navajo Nation Fair

https://navajopeople.org/blog/navajo-nation-fair-history

Navajo Times – @navajotimes

Indian Country Today – @indiancountry

‘Aoo’, ts’ídá t’áá’aníí ‘ádíshní = Yes, I am really telling the truth. #DinéBizaad @NavajoWeb https://twitter.com/NavajoWeb/status/811814779467624448

http://www.shashdine.com

http://navajotimes.com/biz/no-place-like-it

https://plus.google.com/u/0/101258257302838418568/posts

https://www.facebook.com/ShashDineEcoRetreat

Navajo Code Talkers

The language that you were forbidden to speak was the language that saved this nation.

http://www.navajocodetalkers.codes

https://www.facebook.com/Our.Navajo.Code.Talkers

http://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/ws/?pid=42794

https://twitter.com/usmc/status/897050176417701888

chacorunner.blogspot.com



navajopeople.org/navajo-culture.htm

ktnnonline.com – @KTNN – Wikipedia



https://soundcloud.com/navajo-word-of-the-day

https://soundcloud.com/navajowotd

https://soundcloud.com/nativeinnovation – @NativeInnovate



navajo.tours – @NavajoToursUSA

Sacred Monument Tours

Black’s Tours

Trading Post & Lodge

Sacred Canyon Lodge

Randy L Barton

http://www.randylbarton.com

http://www.randylbarton.com/logo-design

https://www.flickr.com/photos/planeta/35343069921

Navajo Times

Navajo-Word-of-the-Day

Navajo Studies Conference

https://www.facebook.com/NavajoNationMuseum

Native Innovation

How do you translate Matariki in #DinéBizaad?

Is it possible to create a #DinéBizaad series of constellations on Google Sky?

navajonationparks.org

Navajo Nation’s Monument Valley Park (Tse’Bii’Ndzisgaii) – Facebook – @navajoparks

http://monumentvalleyview.com

Navajo Nation Museum , Window Rock

navajonationmuseum.org

http://navajopeople.org/blog/navajo-nation-museum-coffee-househttps://www.facebook.com/NavajoNationMuseum

The Navajo Nation Museum has extensive holdings of art, ethnographic, archaeological, and archival materials. Our archives collection includes over 40,000 photographs as well as a wide variety of documents, recordings, motion picture film, and videos. The archives are heavily used by authors, researchers, and publishers as a source for historical photographs. The museum collects anything that helps document the culture and history of the Navajo people, including selected materials from Tribal and non-Indian neighbors. Most of the collections are available for on-site study and exhibit loan.

The museum was established in 1961, but for most of its history remained a very small entity, not much more than a one-person, one-room operation which was periodically moved from one inadequate space to another. In 1998, the Museum was moved into a recently-built 54,000 square foot contemporary purpose-built building which it shares with the Navajo Nation Library and Research collection. As part of this rebirth, the Navajo Nation Council authorized a comprehensive staff list and a major increase in budget to support the staff and new operations. In 1999, the Museum took over management of the entire building, for its own operations and meeting/conference facilities

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Navajo_Nation

http://www.navajo-nsn.gov



Navajo Nation President Russell Begay

https://www.facebook.com/Navajo-Nation-OPVP-Russell-Begaye-And-Jonathan-Nez-302132179938953/

http://navajotimes.com/tag/russell-begaye

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russell_Begaye

Navajo Nation Council

http://www.navajonationcouncil.org

https://twitter.com/23rdNNC

Forgotten People Participatory Map

http://www.endangeredlanguages.com/lang/6085

http://www.navajobusiness.com

http://www.dinecollege.edu

http://navajopeople.org

http://www.hooghan.org

http://www.forgottennavajopeople.com

http://navajoweb.blogspot.com – @NavajoWeb

http://www.discovernavajo.com

http://www.navajostudies.org – https://twitter.com/NavajoConf – https://www.facebook.com/pages/Navajo-Studies-Conference/276654425454

http://www.gonavajo.com – @navajoarts – https://www.facebook.com/pages/Navajo-Arts-and-Crafts-Enterprise/141149109295282

https://fundrazr.com/campaigns/9zCH8

Full text of “The Navaho Language” – Robert W. Young and William Morgan (1972)

http://jumpingsun.com/din%C3%A9_language_lab

nihizaad.com

donovanpete.com – @dvnpete

dineh.org

Navajo Parks and Recreation

Navajo tribal parks include: Little Colorado River Navajo Tribal Park, Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park, Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, Four Corners Monument, Bowl Canyon Recreation Area and Window Rock Navajo Tribal Park. http://www.navajonationparks.org

The Navajo Parks and Recreation Department is one of the oldest programs in the Navajo Nation government. It was established in 1964 and is charged with the responsibility to the the Navajo Nation’s primary caretaker of special lands set aside for preservation. The Mission of the Parks and Recreation Department is to wisely manage Navajo parks, monuments and recreation areas for the long-term benefit of the Navajo people and government. The Navajo Nation is comprised of essentially private lands, therefore all non-Navajo visitors must abide by and comply with the laws, regulations and policies promulgated by the Navajo Nation government, including those governing Navajo parks, monuments and recreation areas.

Tsé Biiʼ Ndzisgaii (Monument Valley)

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monument_Valley

http://navajonationparks.org/htm/monumentvalley.htm

POI

Tsé Bita’a’í or Winged Rock. Highest elevation 2,187.5 meters (7,177 feet) 36°41′15″N 108°50′11″W.

Yei Be Chais

https://www.camerontradingpost.com/shop/navajo-rugs/yeis-yei-be-chais.html

Navajo

Navajo_language

Navajo Indian Reservation

Diné bizaad

Din%C3%A9_Bahane%CA%BC

Skin-walker

Jacoby_Ellsbury

Planeta.com