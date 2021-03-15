Diné (Navajo) Links

Photo: Navajo Tours USA
Links related to Diné presented in somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
Welcome to Máaz: NASA Names New Features on Mars in Navajo Language
Living Planet: Navajos uranium legacy
FInding Nemo in Navajo
Navajos buy back artifacts at Paris auction
Climate-change-turning-sacred-land-against-Navajo
navajo-four-sacred-colors
Officials: Trust settlement is step toward ‘wrongs being corrected’ – @navajotimes
10 Things You Need to Know about the Navajo – @indiancountry
Navajo language chosen for new ‘Star Wars’ dub – @thenewmexican
Navajo Nation To Open First Arizona-Based Casino – @indiancountry
Hashtags
#DinéBizaad
September
Navajo Nation Fair
https://navajopeople.org/blog/navajo-nation-fair-history
News
Navajo Times – @navajotimes
Indian Country Today – @indiancountry
New
‘Aoo’, ts’ídá t’áá’aníí ‘ádíshní = Yes, I am really telling the truth. #DinéBizaad @NavajoWeb https://twitter.com/NavajoWeb/status/811814779467624448
B&Bs
Navajo Code Talkers
The language that you were forbidden to speak was the language that saved this nation.
Culture
navajopeople.org/navajo-culture.htm
Radio
Soundcloud
Tours
navajo.tours – @NavajoToursUSA
Randy L Barton
Navajo Times
Navajo-Word-of-the-Day
Navajo Studies Conference
YouTube
Native Innovation
Questions
How do you translate Matariki in #DinéBizaad?
Is it possible to create a #DinéBizaad series of constellations on Google Sky?
Places to Visit
Navajo Nation’s Monument Valley Park (Tse’Bii’Ndzisgaii) – Facebook – @navajoparks
http://monumentvalleyview.com
Navajo Nation Museum , Window Rock
The Navajo Nation Museum has extensive holdings of art, ethnographic, archaeological, and archival materials.
The Navajo Nation Museum has extensive holdings of art, ethnographic, archaeological, and archival materials. Our archives collection includes over 40,000 photographs as well as a wide variety of documents, recordings, motion picture film, and videos. The archives are heavily used by authors, researchers, and publishers as a source for historical photographs. The museum collects anything that helps document the culture and history of the Navajo people, including selected materials from Tribal and non-Indian neighbors. Most of the collections are available for on-site study and exhibit loan.
The museum was established in 1961, but for most of its history remained a very small entity, not much more than a one-person, one-room operation which was periodically moved from one inadequate space to another. In 1998, the Museum was moved into a recently-built 54,000 square foot contemporary purpose-built building which it shares with the Navajo Nation Library and Research collection. As part of this rebirth, the Navajo Nation Council authorized a comprehensive staff list and a major increase in budget to support the staff and new operations. In 1999, the Museum took over management of the entire building, for its own operations and meeting/conference facilities
Navajo Nation
Elsewhere on the Web
Forgotten People Participatory Map
Navajo Parks and Recreation
Navajo tribal parks include: Little Colorado River Navajo Tribal Park, Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park, Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, Four Corners Monument, Bowl Canyon Recreation Area and Window Rock Navajo Tribal Park. http://www.navajonationparks.org
The Navajo Parks and Recreation Department is one of the oldest programs in the Navajo Nation government. It was established in 1964 and is charged with the responsibility to the the Navajo Nation’s primary caretaker of special lands set aside for preservation. The Mission of the Parks and Recreation Department is to wisely manage Navajo parks, monuments and recreation areas for the long-term benefit of the Navajo people and government. The Navajo Nation is comprised of essentially private lands, therefore all non-Navajo visitors must abide by and comply with the laws, regulations and policies promulgated by the Navajo Nation government, including those governing Navajo parks, monuments and recreation areas.
Tsé Biiʼ Ndzisgaii (Monument Valley)
POI
Tsé Bita’a’í or Winged Rock. Highest elevation 2,187.5 meters (7,177 feet) 36°41′15″N 108°50′11″W.
Yei Be Chais
Planeta.com