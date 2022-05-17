Poster (Some rights reserved)

We celebrate Diversity Days May 21 and 22 as a deep dive into the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development (Día Mundial de la Diversidad Cultural Para el diálogo y el desarrollo) (May 21) and the International Day for Biological Diversity (Día Internacional de la Diversidad Biológica) (May 22).

Bio and cultural diversity are braided threads in the real world. We are at a critical juncture and an inflection point for positive change. Ahead of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, we ask Indigenous friends and allies for insights that can help us weave together these threads.

How to participate

Engage with local and international communities with alliances that make us aware and protect cultural and biological diversity.

Converse and dialogue.

Educate yourself.

Cultural Diversity

Cultural diversity is a driving force of development, not only with respect to economic growth, but also as a means of leading a more fulfilling intellectual, emotional, moral and spiritual life. This is captured in the seven culture conventions, which provide a solid basis for the promotion of cultural diversity. Cultural diversity is thus an asset that is indispensable for poverty reduction and the achievement of sustainable development.

Biological Diversity

