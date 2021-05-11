home Celebrations Diversity Days

Diversity Days

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Celebrations
Posted on
Poster

Nothing will cancel May’s Diversity Days. Planeta.com’s annual celebration of May 21 and 22 gets its own page. Join us as we reflect and celebrate the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development (Día Mundial de la Diversidad Cultural Para el diálogo y el desarrollo) and the International Day for Biological Diversity (Día Internacional de la Diversidad Biológica).

2021 is a critical year on our shared journey connecting the natural and cultural worlds. Biodiversity 2021 is on our calendar and ahead the International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

Our celebration is free, open, and public.

How to participate

  • Engage with local and international communities that celebrate cultural and biological diversity.
  • Converse and dialogue.
  • Educate yourself.

Cultural Diversity
Cultural diversity is a driving force of development, not only with respect to economic growth, but also as a means of leading a more fulfilling intellectual, emotional, moral and spiritual life. This is captured in the seven culture conventions, which provide a solid basis for the promotion of cultural diversity. Cultural diversity is thus an asset that is indispensable for poverty reduction and the achievement of sustainable development.

Cultural Diversity Day

Biological Diversity

May 22 is Biodiversity Day

Features

Māori Language Week = Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2020
Biodiversity 2020
International Decade of Indigenous Languages
Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) 
Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES)

Planeta.com

Diversity
Dialogue
05 • May • Mayo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.