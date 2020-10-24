home Animals Dogs Links

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Animals
Links about dogs presented in somewhat random fashion:

Health
Skin Lumps and Bumps in Dogs: What You Should Know

Ayöök Connections
Este cuento forma parte del audiolibro “Cuentos Ayöök” y puedes escucharlo en mixe-español
Y’ixijtp ök wyintsën / El perro cuida a su amo

Movies: Best in Show
Wikipedia

Golden Retrievers
Embedded Tweets

The domestic dog (Canis lupus familiaris or Canis familiaris) is a member of genus Canis (canines) that forms part of the wolf-like canids, and is the most widely abundant carnivore. The dog and the extant gray wolf are sister taxa, with modern wolves not closely related to the wolves that were first domesticated, which implies that the direct ancestor of the dog is extinct. The dog was the first domesticated species and has been selectively bred over millennia for various behaviors, sensory capabilities, and physical attributes. – Wikipedia

Recommended Listening

The healing power of dogs

Dogs have dreaming: pet ownership in Yuendumu – If you think no-one owns or loves the free-roaming camp dogs of Yuendumu, you’d be wrong.

Invention of the modern dog – How dogs were designed and bred to create multiple varieties in the Victorian era.

Dogs – bred to be our best animal friend – Stanley Coren discusses results of the latest research into dogs’ brains and their abilities, including thoughts on how dogs became the way they are.

Dogs: not the Neanderthals best friend – Homo sapien’s ability to domesticate ancient dogs and use them in hunting may have been the tipping point in the extinction of Neanderthals.

Inside the Canine Brain: How Dogs Love Us – Do we know what dogs are really thinking? By looking inside the canine brain, can we tell if our pets truly love us?

The Genius of Dogs – A husband and wife team apply science to dogs and discover that they are more than just ‘man’s best friend.’

How one oddball dog saved Middle Island’s penguins – Allan Marsh is not your average chook farmer. He uses colourful language, has strong opinions and thinks if he can inspire just one person to challenge a bureaucrat, then he’s lived a good life. Swampy, as he likes to be called, and his old dog Oddball are also the inspiration for Shane Jacobson’s latest movie, Oddball.

What will a dog do for a tennis ball? – Would it, perhaps, do its bit to save the endangered marsupials of Australia? I mean, if it knew there was a tennis ball at the end of it?

Recommended Viewing
When someone you love walks through the door, even if it happens five times a day, you should go totally insane with joy.
David Dudley, quoted by Ben Moon , Denali
Headlines
How the Victorians engineered the dog breeds we love today – ABC

Flickr
Song Dogs

Flickr Groups
dogs dogs dogs
Dogs on Roofs

We all know how to train a puppy. You say their name, you give them a treat. You call them, they come, you give them a treat. They sit when they’re told, you give them a treat. You do that for a few months, and you have a dog that knows simple commands. But a lot of us are guilty of failing to continue that process as our dogs mature. An ongoing program of training not only keeps your dog stimulated, but it can also help them keep up with you as your life changes. A little over a year ago, I bought a giant, lifted Land Rover. Lifting Wiley into it is a pain the ass, so in that year, I’ve taught him that “load up” means he should jump up into his designated seat. Now he knows that, and I get to cruise around with an awesome dog poking his head out the window of an awesome truck, without a sore back.
Elsewhere on the Web
Where can I walk my dog? Tweet Shire, NSW
Dogs Naturally Magazine
Calming Signals – The Art of Survival
Dogs: Strains and Sprains – Pets WebMD
Thunder Jacket
American Kennel Club
Dog-Friendly Patios
Dog-Friendly Hotels
Dog Fights
The Dodo

Dog Parks
Nevada, USA Dog Parks in the City of Henderson

Dog Parks in Las Vegas

Hiking with Dogs
Rescue Dog
Animal rescuers become a sick, abandoned dog’s many best friends
Rescue dog – Wikipedia
Quotes
Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog it’s too dark to read.
– Groucho Marx

It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.
– Mark Twain

Twitter
@dog_rates
@dog_feelings

Features
How Dogs Forge a Bond with Rio’s Homeless That Is Life-Saving for Both
What Our Dogs Teach Us About Aging – David Dudley
Dogtra
Pericardial effusion
Euthanasia
Movies
Red Dog
Hachi:_A_Dog’s_Story
Disaster Search Dog Foundation
Events
Comfty Cone
Dog Supplies (Henderson)
Questions
Has the dog been fed?

Amazon.com

Artwork / Cue Yourself

Con dinero baila el perro, y sin dinero bailas como perro #dicho

Photos
Nevada Meander 08.2013

Instagram
Calming
Trazodone

Westminster
Buzzwords
Canine – Dog – Rescue Dog – Slow Feeder Dog Bowl

Wikipedia
On the Internet, nobody knows you’re a dog
Maremma Sheepdog
Golden retriever
Dog (zodiac)
Cesar_Millan

Planeta.com

Dogs
Dog Park
Dog-friendly
Doggo
Mammals
Wolves

