Dogscrolling

By Ron Mader
Posted on January 7, 2021

Dogscrolling = Checking the Internet for photos of dogs

Also see: doomscrolling

Embedded Tweets

I swapped doomscrolling out for dogscrolling this morning. So here's my contribution to the internet today: Slate and Carbon pic.twitter.com/XUhg2UDPWL— Colton Lochhead (@ColtonLochhead) January 7, 2021

Dogscrolling beats doomscrolling Here is Bella https://t.co/La4RcIzkD4 pic.twitter.com/TmlKhHM07e— Sean Bohan (@seanbohan) September 23, 2020

Less doomscrolling, more dogscrolling! pic.twitter.com/fVN86E6K8I— DogsOfKFF (@KffDogs) October 28, 2020