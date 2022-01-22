home Italy, Nature Dolomites

Dolomites

By Ron Mader   Posted in Italy Nature
Posted on
Photo: Stefanos Nikologianis, Bridge on the Via Feratta Ivano Dibona (Some rights reserved)

Wikipedia: The Dolomites (Italian: Dolomiti) are a mountain range located in northeastern Italy. They form part of the Southern Limestone Alps and extend from the River Adige in the west to the Piave Valley (Pieve di Cadore) in the east. The Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park and many other regional parks are located in the Dolomites. In August 2009, the Dolomites were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Headlines
Alpine horizons – Hidden Europe

Embedded Tweets

Elsewhere on the Web
hike.uno/mountain_range/dolomites/39

Wikipedia
Dolomites

Planeta

Italy
Mountains
Wild Europe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.