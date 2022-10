Travel and Tourism in Aotearoa New Zealand ๐ŸŒ https://www.planeta.com/new-zealand-tourism

Released today: Adventure tourism regulations: Government announces a package of changes to the adventure activities regulatory regime to "support improved safety standards in the sector". https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/government-provides-confidence-those-seeking-adventure