Photo: No Anunciar (Some rights reserved)
Don’t = Do not
Quotes
Don’t leave town until you’ve seen the country
Don’t chew ice
Don’t force
Don’t get in the way of your own success
Don’t look at the camera
Don’t be that guy
Don’t respond immediately.
Don’t close this tab
Don’t expect to find solutions to in-the-box problems without looking out-of-the-box
Don’t get in your own way
Don’t send everything to everyone
Don’t try to fix things in five minutes
Don’t dream it’s over
– Crowded House
Don’t trust anyone over 30
– Jack Weinberg
Features
Planeta.com