Photo: Taller Creativo La Araña, Libélula

Dragonfly = a fast-flying long-bodied predatory insect with two pairs of large transparent wings which are spread out sideways at rest

Translating: Dragonfly

Spanish: Libélula

Videos

Dragonflies of the North Woods

Embedded Tweets

Mated pairs of green darners (Anax junius) laying their eggs below the surface of the Río Sonoyta, SON, MX #dragonflies #fieldwork pic.twitter.com/dAN6TkWgKw — Michael Bogan (@mtbogan) December 23, 2020 Planeta

Planeta