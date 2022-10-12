Something new in the past decade – calm, calming, and relaxing drone videos with upbeat soundtracks and feel-good vibes. It may go by some special name, but what the videos featured on this page have in common are a calming, non-frantic video wallpaper approach to cities and country highlights.

Channels

Visual Escape – features an inside 8K and 4K look into the world, culture, and people that make it unique. The main cameras used to capture all this footage was done on the Red 8K Monstro and Heliumcameras. With drone footage captured in 6K with the Inspire 2 X7.

Nature Relaxation – youtube.com/dhuting – is a premium producer of artistically rich ambient nature films in 4K / HD. Independently produced by David Huting in San Diego.

Simple Happiness – youtube.com/simplehappiness – in 4K and 4K HDR resolution feature spectacular nature videos perfect for deep relaxation, meditation, study, sleep, healing, stress relief and more.

Scenic Relaxation Films – youtube.com/ScenicRelaxationFilms features relaxing 4K films. From the Alps of Switzerland, to the exotic landscapes of Africa, Scenic Relaxation will show you our incredible planet. Related: youtube.com/channel/UCejkfEdvOD9p7T2T1WE5MJA

Videos

China 4K – Scenic Relaxation Film With Calming Music

Aotearoa New Zealand

Africa 4K

Ireland in 4K Drone Fly By – 60 minutes of Relaxing and Calming Music

