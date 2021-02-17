Las Vegas Arches

Photo

Spotlight on the Las Vegas Boulevard Gateway Arches

lasvegasnevada.gov: The idea for the archway came in July 2016 when the Welcome to Downtown Las Vegas sign was destroyed when hit by a car. Conceived and designed by Selbert Perkins Design and fabricated and installed by YESCO, the 100-year-old company synonymous with Las Vegas’ most iconic signs, the archway marks travelers’ official arrival into the city of Las Vegas. The arches cross over Las Vegas Boulevard in the area between St. Louis and Bob Stupak avenues, and feature they city’s script logo designed and created by Victoria Hart.

Illuminated arches that are 80-feet-tall now form a gateway to downtown Las Vegas. They are located on Las Vegas Boulevard between St. Louis and Bob Stupak avenues at the base of The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod:

The contract and funding from the General Fund for the project was approved by City Council on September 4, 2019. Construction began in March 2020 on the $6.5 million project that made its debut on November 18. The project employed approximately 80 people from a variety of construction trades.

Fun Facts

One leg of the Gateway Arches weighs 18,400 pounds

Number of lights on the arches: 13,016

City Of Las Vegas emblem measures 20-feet x 40-feet and weighs 7,300 pounds

The entire arch draws over 61,000 watts of power

The arches are comprised of over 13,000 + RGB light-emitting diode (LED) pucks that are individually programmable

Over 700 feet of fully programmable RGBW LED Flex Neon, each pixel is 4.92 inches

Fully programmable, the color-changing sign contains more than 170 IP addresses

Each arch leg spans 140 feet across Las Vegas Boulevard

900-plus LED lamps in the southern face of the hanging “Las Vegas” cabinet

Four footings were drilled with a drill rig and are 20-feet in depth x 4-feet wide with a steel reinforced cage

Elsewhere on the Web

yesco.com

Videos

Embedded Tweets

We'll miss you, Welcome to Downtown Las #Vegas sign 😓 #dtlv (it was destroyed in an accident yesterday) pic.twitter.com/DAjYfow8ar — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) July 18, 2016

Name a better neon arch pic.twitter.com/ue7yEWj9YB — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 6, 2020

Las Vegas Gateway Arches IV

Las Vegas Blvd

Nevada

February 2021



Construction on the Gateway Arches began in March 2020 on the $6.5 million project that made its debut on November 18.



Thanks to Mike Braunstein for joining me.#LasVegas #lasvegasstrip #Nevada pic.twitter.com/ujH11qkDnD — James Marvin Phelps (@jmpphotography) February 10, 2021

Planeta