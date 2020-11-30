Downtown Las Vegas Links

Photo: Bacardi Art Motel
Links related to Downtown Las Vegas presented in somewhat random fashion:
Tony Hsieh
Tony Hsieh, iconic Las Vegas tech entrepreneur, dies aged 46
Circa
Derek Stevens is building a new legend
Huntridge
Arch
Fergusons
1028 Fremont Street
Downtown.vegas
downtown.vegas – @DTLVAlliance
COVID 19 Resources
Where to visit
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Writer’s Block, 519 South 6th Street, Suite 100
Downtown Access
The Downtown Access Project is located along I-515/US-95 from Mojave Road to Rancho Drive. In preparation of compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA), NDOT is beginning to prepare environmental and preliminary engineering studies for the project.
Quotes
“I’ve been working to walk the walk and be down here. You can’t create density without trying to become part of that density.” – Jen Consalvo, cited in Las Vegas Review Journal
2020 Headlines
Gaudy, golden and ‘Old Vegas’: locals mourn loss of beloved El Cortez Hotel & Casino carpet – Ed Komenda
Fremont Street Experience CEO Departing After Five Years – KNPR
Lyft Art Park Closes on Fremont East in Downtown Las Vegas
2019 Headlines
Downtown’s Revival: A Las Vegas Tale Of Persistence
Where to eat
La Comida – https://www.facebook.com/LaComidaLV
ihop
Casinos
El Cortez
The D
Downtown Grand
Main Street
Binions
FYI
The Downtown Project is now DTP.
Entertainment
Web Cams
Freemont (Downtown Las Vegas)
Container Project
Natural History Museum
900 Las Vegas Blvd North
https://www.lvnhm.org
https://fox17.com/news/nation-world/jeopardy-champ-donates-10k-to-las-vegas-natural-history-museum
Block 16
Block 16 soon evolved into the town’s red-light district. Bordered by Stewart on the north end, Ogden to the south, First to the west, and Second to the east, Block 16 offered locals and weary railroad travelers a variety of recreational opportunities such as billiards and bowling.
http://www.onlinenevada.org/articles/las-vegas-block-16
Main Street, Retro Vegas
https://news3lv.com/news/local/special-report-direction-confusion-on-main-street
Headlines
https://lasvegasweekly.com/news/2018/jul/26/your-guide-to-the-new-downtown-las-vegas
https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/local-las-vegas/downtown/zappos-ceo-tony-hsiehs-downtown-project-has-new-name
https://www.ktnv.com/news/las-vegas-boulevard-headed-for-makeover-downtown
https://radioink.com/2018/02/04/pulling-people-downtown-vegas-radio
https://www.reviewjournal.com/entertainment/entertainment-columns/kats/stevens-has-grandissimo-vision-for-downtown-las-vegas-resort/
http://dtlv.com/2018/01/26/learning-stars-astronomy-neon-boneyard/
https://lasvegasweekly.com/intersection/2018/jan/11/downtown-las-vegas-smart-signs-point-the-way/
https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/love-store-to-open-near-downtown-las-vegas-healing-garden/
https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/local-las-vegas/downtown/walking-tour-explores-downtown-las-vegas-past-present-future
http://dtlv.com/2017/11/03/franklin-motel-fergusons-downtown-family-legacy-preserved
https://www.reviewjournal.com/entertainment/arts-culture/neon-museum-celebrates-five-years-with-free-events-saturday
https://lasvegassun.com/news/2017/oct/15/years-in-the-making-massive-tribal-pot-store-near
http://mymodernmet.com/justkids-las-vegas-street-art
https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/downtown-projects-closed-fremont-street-motels-remain-stagnant –
https://twitter.com/eli_segall/status/911665297328807936
http://vegasseven.com/2017/09/20/fresh-paint
http://dtlv.com/2017/08/31/meow-wolf-bring-imagination-life-beautiful-art-motel
https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/casinos-gaming/jerrys-nugget-making-changes-to-stay-competitive
A look at five projects underway right now in downtown Las Vegas
http://vegasseven.com/2017/06/21/downtown-las-vegas-where-it-is-and-what-it-needs-most
https://qz.com/958307/five-years-later-tony-hsiehs-downtown-project-has-only-a-festival-and-less-than-two-thousand-jobs
http://dtlv.com/2017/04/12/brewery-hopping
http://dtlv.com/2017/03/20/seven-nights-dancing-downtown
http://www.ktnv.com/news/getting-around-downtown-just-got-a-lot-easier
https://lasvegasweekly.com/intersection/2017/mar/15/these-downtown-vegas-buildings-could-disappear
http://www.reviewjournal.com/business/casinos-gaming/nevada-casinos-notch-104b-win-january-tourism-inches
http://m.reviewjournal.com/business/casinos-gaming/marketing-homeless-are-biggest-challenges-downtown-las-vegas-gaming-execs
https://lasvegasweekly.com/nightlife/industry-weekly/2017/feb/02/visionary-derek-stevens-the-d-downtown-las-vegas
http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/columns/road-warrior/project-would-clear-path-downtown-las-vegas-bicyclists-and-walkers
http://www.latimes.com/travel/deals/la-tr-las-vegas-cortez-hotel-gaughan-suite-20170117-story.html
https://www.casino.org/news/downtown-las-vegas-outpaces-rest-nevada-gaming-markets
http://qz.com/875086/five-years-in-tony-hsiehs-downtown-project-is-hardly-any-closer-to-being-a-real-city
http://vegasseven.com/2016/11/21/links-el-cortez-chain
http://reviewjournal.com/business/casinos-gaming/el-cortez-downtown-las-vegas-celebrates-75-years
Electric shuttle buses would offer free rides in downtown Las Vegas by 2017
http://lasvegassun.com/news/2016/jun/15/city-council-adopts-new-master-plan-for-downtown-l
355-page document
http://www.reviewjournal.com/business/worker-behind-praying-mantis-may-have-hottest-las-vegas-job-photos
http://www.sfchronicle.com/travel/article/If-you-hate-Las-Vegas-you-ll-love-our-Downtown-7395593.php
http://lasvegassun.com/news/2016/apr/13/master-plan-outlines-a-green-downtown-las-vegas-wi
http://www.reviewjournal.com/business/gold-spike-transforms-smoke-filled-dive-trendy-hangout-downtown-las-vegas
http://www.reviewjournal.com/view/downtown/galleries-curious-theater-downtown-vegas-has-it-all
http://lasvegassun.com/news/2016/mar/08/public-meetings-set-for-downtown-las-vegas-master
Troubling questions surround impoverished area in Las Vegas – @jlnevadasmith
http://www.reviewjournal.com/view/more-revitalization-horizon-2016-downtown-las-vegas
http://lasvegasweekly.com/as-we-see-it/2015/dec/29/profile-downtown-project-exec-mark-rowland-reflect
http://www.cleveland.com/travel/index.ssf/2015/12/downtown_las_vegas_nostalgic_f.html
Downtown Las Vegas is now a place to stay, shop and play after a glitzy makeover
http://lasvegasweekly.com/news/2015/nov/12/downtown-las-vegas-guide-eat-drink-see-do-party
http://www.lasvegasnow.com/news/new-master-plan-will-continue-to-grow-downtown-las-vegas
Good news is bad news for downtown’s image
theArt
planners-share-three-strategies-for-downtown
downtown-las-vegas-celebrate-2015
downtown-on-the-rise-gaming-revenue-up-two-years-i – @thejdmorris
El Cid
https://lasvegassun.com/news/2019/mar/05/abandoned-downtown-vegas-parcels-history-problems
Housing
http://www.lasvegasnow.com/news/redeveloping-downtown-to-meet-demand-realtors-say-demand-outweighs-supply/912887838
Shuttle
http://www.businessinsider.com/las-vegas-downtown-self-driving-shuttle-review-2018-1
Quotes
“I absolutely see tourist travel increasing into the downtown and becoming explosive, a place of which millennials and even their parents can come and enjoy living, and being productive and having a phenomenal time.”
– Carolyn Goodman, #StateofVegas January 2017
Downtown: Container Park
Places to visit downtown – it’s a shopping/restaurant complex built from shipping containers. It may not sound like much, but it’s the first successful renovation/reclamation in the downtown. Compare the mood here to Fremont Street Experience. If you want to be jarred and delighted, Fremont is electric fun. If you want to slow down in a family-friendly environment, this is the place. On Facebook as Downtown Container Park – https://www.facebook.com/DowntownContainerPark
Geodesic dome
http://thedomelv.com
opened in 2013.
Key Links
http://downtowncontainerpark.com/category/downtown-las-vegas-experience
http://downtowncontainerpark.com/sitemap/
– @DTContainerPark
Container Park – Ron Mader
Features
http://www.reviewjournal.com/business/worker-behind-praying-mantis-may-have-hottest-las-vegas-job-photos
Downtown’s Container Park: A good fit for all businesses?
http://www.reviewjournal.com/business/downtown-s-container-park-officially-full
Joe Downtown: Does your business fit into a cube? Container Park seeks tenants
http://www.reviewjournal.com/business/angry-tenants-voice-complaints-about-downtown-container-park
https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/local-las-vegas/downtown/dome-theater-opens-at-container-park-in-downtown-las-vegas
Google: praying mantis las vegas
Zappos
https://www.zapposinsights.com/tours
@ZapposInsights
Zappos Chow & WOW Tour Experience
Zappos Art Tour
Big Package Tour (Large Groups)
Zappos Downtown Escapade Tour Experience
Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh: What I regret about pouring $350 million into Las Vegas
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/travel/zapposs-ceo-is-helping-revitalize-downtown-las-vegas-he-took-me-on-a-whirlwind-tour/2017/01/19/b1e62e2e-d8f4-11e6-9a36-1d296534b31e_story.html
Recommended Listening
Downtown Las Vegas: A Dream Deferred? – KNPR – @joedowntownlv @PandoDaily @KNPRnews @DowntownProjLV @markorowlo
http://dtlv.com/2015/07/15/mark-rowland-dtp
Downtown closures attributed to growing pains
Writer’s Block
519 S. 6th Street, Ste. 100, (702) 550-6399
thewritersblock.org
@writersblocklv
Atomic Liquors
917 Fremont
atomic.vegas
Commonwealth
commonwealthlv.com/venue
Fremont Street
http://www.lasvegasweekly.com/news/2014/jan/30/fremont-street-then-and-now
http://vegasseven.com/latest/2013/09/03/mrs-mayor-tear-down-canopy
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fremont_Street
http://www.livinginlv.com/index.php/2007/09/03/48-fremont-east-district-revitalizing-downtown-las-vegas
http://www.vegasinc.com/news/2013/jul/09/joe-downtown-fremont-street-executives-say-downtow
Fremont Street Experience
vegasexperience.com
Looking back at the birth of the Fremont Street Experience
Fremont Experience opened in 1995
Binions
binions.com
Binion’s in downtown Las Vegas celebrates 65th anniversary
Ted_Binion
Where to eat
Pinche Tacos (Container Park)
707 Fremont
https://www.yelp.com/biz/pinches-tacos-las-vegas
https://vegas.eater.com/2013/11/26/6323517/behold-the-pinches-tacos-container-park-menu
La Comida
Mexican fare and fresh fruit margaritas in a delightfully funky atmosphere.
100 Sixth Street
http://lacomidalv.com
https://twitter.com/LaComidaLV
https://www.facebook.com/LaComidaLV
Bocho Sushi
http://bochosushi.com – http://bochosushi.com/bocho-menu
Bocho derives from the Japenese word for “Knife”. Bocho is a traditional Japanese restaurant with standard seating upstairs and an 18-seat sushi bar downstairs.
Conversation Starters
What are official boundaries?
About 5% of Las Vegas’ overnight visitors stay downtown every year
Downtown Master Plan
Downtown Master Plan
http://downtown.vegas/work/neighborhoods-districts/future-neighborhood-plan
http://www.visionlv.com
Hashtag: #VisionLV
Elsewhere on the Web
http://www.visionlv.com – #visionlv
http://dtlv.com
http://dtlv.com/2015/01/08/the-once-and-future-downtown
@DTLVfans
http://www.downtownpodcast.tv – @DowntownPodcast
Hashtag: #MenWhoBlogDTLV
https://www.facebook.com/groups/221775444677338
Bars and Pubs
Banger Brewing, 450 Fremont
@BangerBrewing
http://www.reviewjournal.com/business/tenaya-creek-brews-join-downtown-las-vegas-scene
Griffin
http://hauteliving.com/2016/04/the-griffin-provides-haute-vintage-vibes-in-downtown-las-vegas/603782/
http://www.fremontstreetbars.com/fremont-east-bars/the-griffin
Residential Living
https://downtown.vegas/live/residential-options
http://cityoflasvegas.tumblr.com/post/160452501793/livin-in-the-city-downtown-residential-fair
https://twitter.com/cityoflasvegas/status/870022122432643072
Symphony Park
http://www.designworkshop.com/projects/symphony-park.html
Rediscover Downtown
The mission of REDISCOVER DOWNTOWN is to encourage locals to visit and rediscover the heart of Las Vegas.
@ReDowntownLV
http://www.downtownlasvegasalliance.com
https://www.facebook.com/RediscoverDowntownLasVegas
Downtown
Downtown Projects Map
http://downtownproject.com
@EmergencyArts
http://triplegeorgegrill.com – @TripleGeorge
http://www.reviewjournal.com/trending/silver-state/how-well-do-you-know-downtown-las-vegas-quiz
http://www.theguardian.com/cities/2014/nov/20/downtown-and-out-the-truth-about-tony-hsiehs-350m-las-vegas-project
Bike share
http://www.masstransitmag.com/press_release/12272315/rtc-bike-share-to-officially-roll-through-downtown-las-vegas-with-event-on-oct-27
Questions
Are there walking tours in Downtown Las Vegas? = ¿Hay caminatas en el centro de Las Vegas?
Where can I rent a bicycle?
#DTLV Request: Friends are visiting. What’s your favorite walking itinerary including Container Park and El Cortez? Where to visit? Who to visit? Suggestions welcome! Also, for future reference, where could we go if we had bikes?
El Cortez
The El Cortez on East Fremont Street opened in 1941. It is the longest continuously running hotel and casino in the city and features the same facade it had in 1952. In February of 2013, the structure was placed on the National Register of Historic Places making it the only casino on the list.
Ogden
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Ogden
Bible Federal Building
https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/bible-federal-building-in-downtown-las-vegas-to-be-auctioned/
Emergency Arts (formerly JC Pennys and Fremont Medical)
http://www.lasvegas360.com/2396/daily-neon-8
Embedded Tweets
https://twitter.com/rtcsnv/status/814199557559123968
https://twitter.com/cityoflasvegas/status/1160959329278631946
Downtown Podcast
http://www.downtownpodcast.tv
Downtown Podcast YouTube Channel
@DowntownPodcast
Strat
http://www.stratospherehotel.com/Flyers/SkyLounge/Happy-Hour-Appetizers
lv hs
The new Las Vegas High School at 7th & Bridger, built at a cost of $350,000 and the only Art Deco style building in Las Vegas, opened in the fall of 1930 and was dedicated on November 2. That year the Honor Club was formed, the Desert Breeze newspaper was started, and Frank Butcher, Head of Athletics, died in a gasoline fire at the age of 26. In 1931, Butcher Field was named in his honor and the Boulder Echo was dedicated to him. In 1932, 15 issues of the Desert Breeze were published, and there were 75 graduates. The Great Depression swept across the country and the unemployed converged on Las Vegashoping for jobs on the Boulder Dam project. In 1933, Boulder City became a reality and 165 high school students were bused to Las Vegas. LVHS enrollment jumped to 473 students and the “Wildcat” mascot was born. There were 100 graduates in 1934, and the Desert Breeze was expanded to two pages. That same year, the original Las Vegas High School, which had become part of the Las Vegas Grammar School, burned down. In 1935 there were 775 students enrolled (in the school built for 500), and in 1936 there were 69 graduates. In 1937, there were 91 graduates and Bill Nellis graduated (he was shot down over Luxembourg 4 years later and was memorialized by the naming of Nellis Air Force Base).
www.woodywoodward.com/squares/history-lvhs.doc
http://vegasseven.com/2017/08/22/look-back-vegas-old-high-schools
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIAC4i9CWxg
http://dtlv.com/2017/09/05/back-school-early-1900s
Downtown Las Vegas
Faves
Features
Planeta.com