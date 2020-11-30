Downtown Las Vegas Links

Links related to Downtown Las Vegas presented in somewhat random fashion:

Tony Hsieh

Tony Hsieh, iconic Las Vegas tech entrepreneur, dies aged 46

Wikipedia

Tony Hsieh was a true visionary and champion of downtown Las Vegas. The Downtown Vegas Alliance is forever grateful for his lasting imprint on and uplift to the area. https://t.co/eMZgWytk9W #dtlv pic.twitter.com/uCsn8lFk0f — DTLVAlliance (@DTLVAlliance) November 28, 2020

I am stunned. Tony Hsieh touched so many lives and inspired so many entrepreneurs. His impact and legacy will go on and on. I met his family in Las Vegas – and am thinking of them today. RIP Tony. You will be missed. 🙏 #Deliveringhappiness https://t.co/jkUETTHyDA — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 28, 2020

“Envision, create, and believe in your own universe, and the universe will form around you.”

– Tony Hsieh



Tony, thank you for believing in #DTLV ❤️



Tony Hsieh

1973-2020 pic.twitter.com/Vf5GDqGw1q — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) November 28, 2020

It is with very heavy hearts that we are sharing some very sad news, as we have learned that Tony passed away earlier today (11-27-20). The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being. We recognize that…https://t.co/RUMNOFrItZ pic.twitter.com/NSAFGW8p4L — Zappos.com (@Zappos) November 28, 2020

Circa

circalasvegas.com

Derek Stevens is building a new legend

Huntridge

Hunter Theater renovation plans continue to move forward.#lvcouncil approved a proposed settlement to address the dispute over the renovation.



◼️ a third party will rehabilitate it

◼️ we will not contribute any funds

◼️ we will supervise the rehabilitation process pic.twitter.com/7CUaJHU9VK — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 21, 2020

Arch

Name a better neon arch pic.twitter.com/ue7yEWj9YB — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 6, 2020

Fergusons

1028 Fremont Street

https://www.fergusonsdowntown.com

https://www.facebook.com/fergusonsdowntown

Downtown.vegas

downtown.vegas – @DTLVAlliance

COVID 19 Resources

Where to visit

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Container Park

Flickr

Mormon Fort

Writer’s Block, 519 South 6th Street, Suite 100

Mob Museum

Speakeasy

Downtown Access

The Downtown Access Project is located along I-515/US-95 from Mojave Road to Rancho Drive. In preparation of compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA), NDOT is beginning to prepare environmental and preliminary engineering studies for the project.

https://ndotdap.com



Quotes

“I’ve been working to walk the walk and be down here. You can’t create density without trying to become part of that density.” – Jen Consalvo, cited in Las Vegas Review Journal

2020 Headlines

Gaudy, golden and ‘Old Vegas’: locals mourn loss of beloved El Cortez Hotel & Casino carpet – Ed Komenda

Fremont Street Experience CEO Departing After Five Years – KNPR

Lyft Art Park Closes on Fremont East in Downtown Las Vegas

2019 Headlines

Downtown’s Revival: A Las Vegas Tale Of Persistence

Where to eat

Pinche Tacos

La Comida – https://www.facebook.com/LaComidaLV

Pizza Rock

ihop

Congratulations @IHOP 🎉 The restaurant chain opened it's newest flagship location in #DTLV earlier today 🥞 pic.twitter.com/S1BfZNRSHP — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 16, 2020

Casinos

El Cortez

https://elcortezhotelcasino.com

https://twitter.com/ElCortezLV

The D

https://www.thed.com

@thedlasvegas

Downtown Grand

https://www.downtowngrand.com

https://twitter.com/Downtown_Grand

Main Street

https://twitter.com/mstreetcasino

Binions

http://www.binions.com

@BinionsLV

FYI

The Downtown Project is now DTP.

Entertainment

dlvec.com

Web Cams

Freemont (Downtown Las Vegas)

Container Project

Natural History Museum

900 Las Vegas Blvd North

https://www.lvnhm.org

Facebook

@LVNHMuseum

https://fox17.com/news/nation-world/jeopardy-champ-donates-10k-to-las-vegas-natural-history-museum

Block 16

Block 16 soon evolved into the town’s red-light district. Bordered by Stewart on the north end, Ogden to the south, First to the west, and Second to the east, Block 16 offered locals and weary railroad travelers a variety of recreational opportunities such as billiards and bowling.

http://www.onlinenevada.org/articles/las-vegas-block-16

Main Street, Retro Vegas

https://news3lv.com/news/local/special-report-direction-confusion-on-main-street

Headlines

https://lasvegasweekly.com/news/2018/jul/26/your-guide-to-the-new-downtown-las-vegas

https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/local-las-vegas/downtown/zappos-ceo-tony-hsiehs-downtown-project-has-new-name

https://www.ktnv.com/news/las-vegas-boulevard-headed-for-makeover-downtown

https://radioink.com/2018/02/04/pulling-people-downtown-vegas-radio

https://www.reviewjournal.com/entertainment/entertainment-columns/kats/stevens-has-grandissimo-vision-for-downtown-las-vegas-resort/

http://dtlv.com/2018/01/26/learning-stars-astronomy-neon-boneyard/

https://lasvegasweekly.com/intersection/2018/jan/11/downtown-las-vegas-smart-signs-point-the-way/

https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/love-store-to-open-near-downtown-las-vegas-healing-garden/

https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/local-las-vegas/downtown/walking-tour-explores-downtown-las-vegas-past-present-future

http://dtlv.com/2017/11/03/franklin-motel-fergusons-downtown-family-legacy-preserved

https://www.reviewjournal.com/entertainment/arts-culture/neon-museum-celebrates-five-years-with-free-events-saturday

https://lasvegassun.com/news/2017/oct/15/years-in-the-making-massive-tribal-pot-store-near

http://mymodernmet.com/justkids-las-vegas-street-art

https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/downtown-projects-closed-fremont-street-motels-remain-stagnant –

https://twitter.com/eli_segall/status/911665297328807936

http://vegasseven.com/2017/09/20/fresh-paint

http://dtlv.com/2017/08/31/meow-wolf-bring-imagination-life-beautiful-art-motel

https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/casinos-gaming/jerrys-nugget-making-changes-to-stay-competitive

A look at five projects underway right now in downtown Las Vegas

http://vegasseven.com/2017/06/21/downtown-las-vegas-where-it-is-and-what-it-needs-most

https://qz.com/958307/five-years-later-tony-hsiehs-downtown-project-has-only-a-festival-and-less-than-two-thousand-jobs

http://dtlv.com/2017/04/12/brewery-hopping

http://dtlv.com/2017/03/20/seven-nights-dancing-downtown

http://www.ktnv.com/news/getting-around-downtown-just-got-a-lot-easier

https://lasvegasweekly.com/intersection/2017/mar/15/these-downtown-vegas-buildings-could-disappear

http://www.reviewjournal.com/business/casinos-gaming/nevada-casinos-notch-104b-win-january-tourism-inches

http://m.reviewjournal.com/business/casinos-gaming/marketing-homeless-are-biggest-challenges-downtown-las-vegas-gaming-execs

https://lasvegasweekly.com/nightlife/industry-weekly/2017/feb/02/visionary-derek-stevens-the-d-downtown-las-vegas

http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/columns/road-warrior/project-would-clear-path-downtown-las-vegas-bicyclists-and-walkers

http://www.latimes.com/travel/deals/la-tr-las-vegas-cortez-hotel-gaughan-suite-20170117-story.html

https://www.casino.org/news/downtown-las-vegas-outpaces-rest-nevada-gaming-markets

http://qz.com/875086/five-years-in-tony-hsiehs-downtown-project-is-hardly-any-closer-to-being-a-real-city

http://vegasseven.com/2016/11/21/links-el-cortez-chain

http://reviewjournal.com/business/casinos-gaming/el-cortez-downtown-las-vegas-celebrates-75-years

Electric shuttle buses would offer free rides in downtown Las Vegas by 2017

http://lasvegassun.com/news/2016/jun/15/city-council-adopts-new-master-plan-for-downtown-l

355-page document

http://www.reviewjournal.com/business/worker-behind-praying-mantis-may-have-hottest-las-vegas-job-photos

http://www.sfchronicle.com/travel/article/If-you-hate-Las-Vegas-you-ll-love-our-Downtown-7395593.php

http://lasvegassun.com/news/2016/apr/13/master-plan-outlines-a-green-downtown-las-vegas-wi

http://www.reviewjournal.com/business/gold-spike-transforms-smoke-filled-dive-trendy-hangout-downtown-las-vegas

http://www.reviewjournal.com/view/downtown/galleries-curious-theater-downtown-vegas-has-it-all

http://lasvegassun.com/news/2016/mar/08/public-meetings-set-for-downtown-las-vegas-master

Troubling questions surround impoverished area in Las Vegas – @jlnevadasmith

http://www.reviewjournal.com/view/more-revitalization-horizon-2016-downtown-las-vegas

http://lasvegasweekly.com/as-we-see-it/2015/dec/29/profile-downtown-project-exec-mark-rowland-reflect

http://www.cleveland.com/travel/index.ssf/2015/12/downtown_las_vegas_nostalgic_f.html

Downtown Las Vegas is now a place to stay, shop and play after a glitzy makeover

http://lasvegasweekly.com/news/2015/nov/12/downtown-las-vegas-guide-eat-drink-see-do-party

http://www.lasvegasnow.com/news/new-master-plan-will-continue-to-grow-downtown-las-vegas

Good news is bad news for downtown’s image

planners-share-three-strategies-for-downtown

downtown-las-vegas-celebrate-2015

downtown-on-the-rise-gaming-revenue-up-two-years-i – @thejdmorris

El Cid

https://lasvegassun.com/news/2019/mar/05/abandoned-downtown-vegas-parcels-history-problems

Housing

http://www.lasvegasnow.com/news/redeveloping-downtown-to-meet-demand-realtors-say-demand-outweighs-supply/912887838

Shuttle

http://www.businessinsider.com/las-vegas-downtown-self-driving-shuttle-review-2018-1

Quotes

“I absolutely see tourist travel increasing into the downtown and becoming explosive, a place of which millennials and even their parents can come and enjoy living, and being productive and having a phenomenal time.”

– Carolyn Goodman, #StateofVegas January 2017

Downtown: Container Park

Places to visit downtown – it’s a shopping/restaurant complex built from shipping containers. It may not sound like much, but it’s the first successful renovation/reclamation in the downtown. Compare the mood here to Fremont Street Experience. If you want to be jarred and delighted, Fremont is electric fun. If you want to slow down in a family-friendly environment, this is the place. On Facebook as Downtown Container Park – https://www.facebook.com/DowntownContainerPark

Geodesic dome

http://thedomelv.com

opened in 2013.

Key Links

http://downtowncontainerpark.com – http://downtowncontainerpark.com/events

http://downtowncontainerpark.com/category/downtown-las-vegas-experience

http://downtowncontainerpark.com/sitemap/

https://www.facebook.com/DowntownContainerPark

– @DTContainerPark

Flickr

Container Park – Ron Mader

Features

http://www.reviewjournal.com/business/worker-behind-praying-mantis-may-have-hottest-las-vegas-job-photos

Downtown’s Container Park: A good fit for all businesses?

http://www.reviewjournal.com/business/downtown-s-container-park-officially-full

Joe Downtown: Does your business fit into a cube? Container Park seeks tenants

http://www.reviewjournal.com/business/angry-tenants-voice-complaints-about-downtown-container-park

https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/local-las-vegas/downtown/dome-theater-opens-at-container-park-in-downtown-las-vegas

Google: praying mantis las vegas

Zappos

https://www.zapposinsights.com/tours



@ZapposInsights

Zappos Chow & WOW Tour Experience

Zappos Art Tour

Big Package Tour (Large Groups)

Zappos Downtown Escapade Tour Experience

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh: What I regret about pouring $350 million into Las Vegas

https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/travel/zapposs-ceo-is-helping-revitalize-downtown-las-vegas-he-took-me-on-a-whirlwind-tour/2017/01/19/b1e62e2e-d8f4-11e6-9a36-1d296534b31e_story.html

Recommended Listening

Downtown Las Vegas: A Dream Deferred? – KNPR – @joedowntownlv @PandoDaily @KNPRnews @DowntownProjLV @markorowlo

http://dtlv.com/2015/07/15/mark-rowland-dtp

Downtown closures attributed to growing pains

Writer’s Block

519 S. 6th Street, Ste. 100, (702) 550-6399

thewritersblock.org

Facebook

@writersblocklv



The grand opening of @writersblocklv is in full swing in #DTLV! Ribbon-cutting, live music and many positive people from the Las Vegas community are all present on the corner of 6th Street and Bonneville Avenue! @CityOfLasVegas @RTCSNV @BikeTransit @ArtsDistrictLV @Vegascom pic.twitter.com/tzzdYQtzBK — Matt Chavez (@TheBoy505) April 13, 2019

Atomic Liquors

917 Fremont

atomic.vegas

Facebook

It’s got liquor in its name but @atomicdtlv is the All-Time Best Beer Bar in Las Vegas! Congratulations on winning this #LVWBestOfVegas award!https://t.co/bHFNsUccHA pic.twitter.com/8eOxtXUy4A — Las Vegas Weekly (@lasvegasweekly) August 17, 2020

Commonwealth

commonwealthlv.com/venue

Facebook

Fremont Street

http://www.lasvegasweekly.com/news/2014/jan/30/fremont-street-then-and-now

http://vegasseven.com/latest/2013/09/03/mrs-mayor-tear-down-canopy

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fremont_Street

http://www.livinginlv.com/index.php/2007/09/03/48-fremont-east-district-revitalizing-downtown-las-vegas

http://www.vegasinc.com/news/2013/jul/09/joe-downtown-fremont-street-executives-say-downtow

Fremont Street Experience

vegasexperience.com

Looking back at the birth of the Fremont Street Experience

Fremont Experience opened in 1995

Binions

binions.com

Binion’s in downtown Las Vegas celebrates 65th anniversary

Wikipedia

Ted_Binion

Where to eat

Pinche Tacos (Container Park)

707 Fremont

https://www.yelp.com/biz/pinches-tacos-las-vegas

https://vegas.eater.com/2013/11/26/6323517/behold-the-pinches-tacos-container-park-menu

La Comida

Mexican fare and fresh fruit margaritas in a delightfully funky atmosphere.

100 Sixth Street

http://lacomidalv.com

https://twitter.com/LaComidaLV

https://www.facebook.com/LaComidaLV

Bocho Sushi

http://bochosushi.com – http://bochosushi.com/bocho-menu

Bocho derives from the Japenese word for “Knife”. Bocho is a traditional Japanese restaurant with standard seating upstairs and an 18-seat sushi bar downstairs.

Conversation Starters

What are official boundaries?

About 5% of Las Vegas’ overnight visitors stay downtown every year

Downtown Master Plan

Downtown Master Plan

http://downtown.vegas/work/neighborhoods-districts/future-neighborhood-plan

http://www.visionlv.com

Hashtag: #VisionLV

Elsewhere on the Web

http://www.visionlv.com – #visionlv

http://dtlv.com

http://dtlv.com/2015/01/08/the-once-and-future-downtown

@DTLVfans

http://www.downtownpodcast.tv – @DowntownPodcast

Hashtag: #MenWhoBlogDTLV

https://www.facebook.com/groups/221775444677338

Bars and Pubs

Banger Brewing, 450 Fremont

@BangerBrewing

http://www.reviewjournal.com/business/tenaya-creek-brews-join-downtown-las-vegas-scene

Griffin

http://hauteliving.com/2016/04/the-griffin-provides-haute-vintage-vibes-in-downtown-las-vegas/603782/

http://www.fremontstreetbars.com/fremont-east-bars/the-griffin

Residential Living

https://downtown.vegas/live/residential-options

http://cityoflasvegas.tumblr.com/post/160452501793/livin-in-the-city-downtown-residential-fair

https://twitter.com/cityoflasvegas/status/870022122432643072

Symphony Park

http://www.designworkshop.com/projects/symphony-park.html

Rediscover Downtown

The mission of REDISCOVER DOWNTOWN is to encourage locals to visit and rediscover the heart of Las Vegas.

@ReDowntownLV

http://www.downtownlasvegasalliance.com

https://www.facebook.com/RediscoverDowntownLasVegas

Downtown

Downtown Projects Map

http://downtownproject.com

@EmergencyArts

http://triplegeorgegrill.com – @TripleGeorge

http://www.reviewjournal.com/trending/silver-state/how-well-do-you-know-downtown-las-vegas-quiz

http://www.theguardian.com/cities/2014/nov/20/downtown-and-out-the-truth-about-tony-hsiehs-350m-las-vegas-project

Bike share

http://www.masstransitmag.com/press_release/12272315/rtc-bike-share-to-officially-roll-through-downtown-las-vegas-with-event-on-oct-27

Questions

Are there walking tours in Downtown Las Vegas? = ¿Hay caminatas en el centro de Las Vegas?

Where can I rent a bicycle?

#DTLV Request: Friends are visiting. What’s your favorite walking itinerary including Container Park and El Cortez? Where to visit? Who to visit? Suggestions welcome! Also, for future reference, where could we go if we had bikes?

El Cortez

The El Cortez on East Fremont Street opened in 1941. It is the longest continuously running hotel and casino in the city and features the same facade it had in 1952. In February of 2013, the structure was placed on the National Register of Historic Places making it the only casino on the list.

Ogden

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Ogden

Bible Federal Building

https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/bible-federal-building-in-downtown-las-vegas-to-be-auctioned/

Emergency Arts (formerly JC Pennys and Fremont Medical)

http://www.lasvegas360.com/2396/daily-neon-8

Embedded Tweets

https://twitter.com/rtcsnv/status/814199557559123968

https://twitter.com/cityoflasvegas/status/1160959329278631946

Downtown Podcast

http://www.downtownpodcast.tv

Downtown Podcast YouTube Channel

@DowntownPodcast

Strat

http://www.stratospherehotel.com/Flyers/SkyLounge/Happy-Hour-Appetizers

lv hs

The new Las Vegas High School at 7th & Bridger, built at a cost of $350,000 and the only Art Deco style building in Las Vegas, opened in the fall of 1930 and was dedicated on November 2. That year the Honor Club was formed, the Desert Breeze newspaper was started, and Frank Butcher, Head of Athletics, died in a gasoline fire at the age of 26. In 1931, Butcher Field was named in his honor and the Boulder Echo was dedicated to him. In 1932, 15 issues of the Desert Breeze were published, and there were 75 graduates. The Great Depression swept across the country and the unemployed converged on Las Vegashoping for jobs on the Boulder Dam project. In 1933, Boulder City became a reality and 165 high school students were bused to Las Vegas. LVHS enrollment jumped to 473 students and the “Wildcat” mascot was born. There were 100 graduates in 1934, and the Desert Breeze was expanded to two pages. That same year, the original Las Vegas High School, which had become part of the Las Vegas Grammar School, burned down. In 1935 there were 775 students enrolled (in the school built for 500), and in 1936 there were 69 graduates. In 1937, there were 91 graduates and Bill Nellis graduated (he was shot down over Luxembourg 4 years later and was memorialized by the naming of Nellis Air Force Base).

www.woodywoodward.com/squares/history-lvhs.doc

http://vegasseven.com/2017/08/22/look-back-vegas-old-high-schools

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIAC4i9CWxg

http://dtlv.com/2017/09/05/back-school-early-1900s

Wikipedia

Downtown Las Vegas

Faves

