Main Street, Downtown Las Vegas

There’s a new look to Main Street in downtown Las Vegas. New buildings are under construction. New businesses and lots of restaurants and bars are opening.

What we particularly like are the bike share stations.

What’s new? Brewery District on Main Street includes Able Baker, Three Sheets, Crafthaus, Hop Nuts, HUDL Brewing Company, and Beer District Brewing.

Meanwhile, you can visit these places:

Retro Vegas, 1131 South Main, was a retail boutique featuring antiques, furniture, accessories and art that capture the vibe of Las Vegas’s Rat Pack Days. The store opened in 2008 just three storefronts down the street and expanded to the current location in 2012.

For nearly 15 years, Retro Vegas was one of Main Street’s prime shopping attractions.



But that anchor lifted on March 13, 2022, when Johnson and Comstock closed their doors to the public. https://t.co/iqCbm3qYlj pic.twitter.com/7jE21xxorS — KNPR (@KNPRnews) May 29, 2022

Casa Don Juan, 1204 South Main, Mexican restaurant.

Rebar, 1225 South Main

Nevada Taste Site, 1221 Main Street, bar

