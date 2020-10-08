Main Street, Downtown Las Vegas

Photo: Retro Vegas
There’s a new look to Main Street in downtown Las Vegas. New buildings are under construction. New businesses and lots of restaurants and bars are opening.
What we particularly like are the bike share stations.
Meanwhile, you can visit these places:
Retro Vegas, 1131 S Main, a retail boutique featuring antiques, furniture, accessories and art that capture the vibe of Las Vegas’s Rat Pack Days. The store opened in 2008 just three storefronts down the street and expanded to the current location in 2012. Open Monday through Saturday 11am-6pm, Sunday, 12-5pm.
retro-vegas.com
facebook.com/Retro-Vegas-106682962693997
Casa Don Juan, 1204 S Main, Mexican restaurant.
https://www.facebook.com/casadonjuanlv
https://vegas.eater.com/2017/8/2/16081478/casa-don-juan-remodel
https://lasvegasweekly.com/news/2017/oct/19/casa-don-juan-focuses-on-growing-its-original-spot/
Rebar, 1225 S. Main, the bar where everything is for sale.
https://rebarlv.com
Nevada Taste Site, 1221 Main St, bar
http://www.nevadatastesite.com
Questions
- What are your favorite places to visit on Main Street?
- What would locals like visitors to know about downtown Las Vegas?
Videos
Wikipedia
Downtown Las Vegas
Planeta.com