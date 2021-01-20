Durban, South Africa

Photo: South Africa Tourism, Addington Beach

South Africa – The Zulu name for the coastal city of Durban is ‘eThekwini’ meaning ‘where the ocean and earth meet.’

Google Maps

Natural World

The sardine run is an annual phenomenon during the South African winter. Shoals of sardines Sardinops sagax move from the waters of the Eastern Cape to those of KwaZulu-Natal each year in June or July. Tour operators take visitors out to see the sardines and their attendant sharks and common dolphins.

The Natal Sharks Board is an organization that protects beach users and sharks in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cultural World

Durban Natural Science Museum is located on the first floor of City Hall. The museum is one of the smallest of South Africa’s science museums and is the only one of its kind funded by a local authority, the eThekwini Municipality.

Sports

Durban is home to two rugby union teams, the Natal Sharks, who compete in the domestic Currie Cup competitio and the Sharks, who compete in the international Super 15 competition. Both teams play in Kings Park Stadium.

Food

Bunny chow

History

Durban has been a major port since the 1850s.

Nearby

Some 275 kilometers north is South Africa’s first World Heritage Site, Greater Saint Lucia Wetlands Reserve. The 220,000-hectare park was renamed the Simangaliso Wetland Park in November 2007.

Transportation

Durban International Airport (code: DUR) is 15 kilometers south of the city.

Weather – The climate is subtropical. In summer temperatures often rise above 30 degrees celsius. Winters are dry and pleasantly warm.

YouTube

Twitter

@dbntourism

@TourismKZN

Planeta.com