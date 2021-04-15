home 2021 Earth Day 2021

Earth Day 2021

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2021
Photo: Green Valley Ranch Wash

What are your plans for 2021’s Earth Day? Hashtag: #EarthDay

Earth Day (April 22) has proved extremely popular in the United States and around the world.

Planeta is updating our suggested games in the natural world and on the social web.

2021

Leaders Summit on Climate
City Nature Challenge 2021

Games in the Natural World

Talk to neighbors about the trees and flowers in their yards, on the street you share, and in nearby city parks.  If you don’t know the names, you may have a condition called tree-blindness

Tree Blindness

Social Web Challenges

For Earth Day we ask that you create, share, and be generous on the social web.i

  • Take and share a photo of: a flowering tree or bush.
  • Take and share a video or audio of a songbird.
  • Fave / like / heart / share someone else’s photo of nature.
  • Fave / heart / like / share a beloved park with an account on the social web.
  • Bonus points for those with a relevant page on Facebook, fave the park’s Facebook account as your page. (Example)
  • Comment and provide feedback on specific pages on this website.

Headlines
EarthX Founder Trammell S. Crow talks about EarthX and the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

Updates Please
We are updating Planeta’s guides to wildlife and parks in Australia, China, France, New Zealand, the United States

We are preparing for upcoming events and celebrations, including Biodiversity Day (May 20), World Environment Day (June 5). Note that many of 2021’s most important global gatherings are either taking rescheduled from previous plans. Those pages are also being edited.

Videos
History
In the early 1960s, Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson introduced the idea of ‘Earth Day’ to then President John F Kennedy and has officially celebrated since 1972.

Escazú Agreement

The Escazú Agreement enters into force Earth Day, April 22nd, 2021.

What are your plans for Earth Day?

Updates

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)
Protected Planet
United Nations Environment Programme

Postponed

IUCN World Conservation Congress (Sep 2021)
44th Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee
Climate COP 26
15th Biodiversity COP (2021)

Planeta.com

04 • April • Abril
2021 Calendar
If the planet could talk, would you listen?

