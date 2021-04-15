Earth Day 2021

Photo: Green Valley Ranch Wash

What are your plans for 2021’s Earth Day? Hashtag: #EarthDay

Earth Day (April 22) has proved extremely popular in the United States and around the world.

Planeta is updating our suggested games in the natural world and on the social web.

2021

Games in the Natural World

Talk to neighbors about the trees and flowers in their yards, on the street you share, and in nearby city parks. If you don’t know the names, you may have a condition called tree-blindness

Social Web Challenges

For Earth Day we ask that you create, share, and be generous on the social web.i

Take and share a photo of: a flowering tree or bush.

Take and share a video or audio of a songbird.

Fave / like / heart / share someone else’s photo of nature.

Fave / heart / like / share a beloved park with an account on the social web.

Bonus points for those with a relevant page on Facebook, fave the park’s Facebook account as your page. (Example)

Comment and provide feedback on specific pages on this website.

Headlines

EarthX Founder Trammell S. Crow talks about EarthX and the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

Updates Please

We are updating Planeta’s guides to wildlife and parks in Australia, China, France, New Zealand, the United States …

We are preparing for upcoming events and celebrations, including Biodiversity Day (May 20), World Environment Day (June 5). Note that many of 2021’s most important global gatherings are either taking rescheduled from previous plans. Those pages are also being edited.

Videos

History

In the early 1960s, Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson introduced the idea of ‘Earth Day’ to then President John F Kennedy and has officially celebrated since 1972.

Escazú Agreement

The Escazú Agreement enters into force Earth Day, April 22nd, 2021.

Embedded Tweets

April 22 is Earth Day, but the City of Henderson has been taking steps to protect our planet for more than a decade. WATCH this short Tedx Talk to learn how Henderson's "Green Team" is making an impact.🌎https://t.co/O5qmHD4Z23 pic.twitter.com/OAPGAypE1u — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) April 14, 2021

Next week, right before #EarthDay2021, join us and international museum professionals to talk about sustainability and the museum sector, with a focus on how partnerships and communication can empower success🌿

📅 21 April, 2021

⏲️ 17:00 CESThttps://t.co/ZC4tTSrVeQ — ICOM (@IcomOfficiel) April 14, 2021

We can’t wait to tell you about the fine folks joining us next week (EARTH DAY!) for our "Climate in Context: Historical Precedents & the Unprecedented" conf., convened by Dr. @ErikaMBsumek and Dr. Megan Raby! Info/Register: https://t.co/YrFbNQZkLS. #ClimateInContext2021 #EHW2021 pic.twitter.com/jwsqKVuEm3 — [email protected] (@UTIHS1) April 13, 2021

