Earth Day 2022

What are your plans for 2022’s Earth Day?
Earth Day (April 22) has proved extremely popular in the United States and around the world. Hashtag: #EarthDay
Planeta recommends celebrating Planet A every day, and we are reissuing reader-favorite games in the natural world and on the social web. We also preview related celebrations and events including Biodiversity Day (May 20), World Environment Day (June 5), and the World Heritage meetings.
Suggestions are welcome as we update Planeta’s guides to wildlife and parks in Australia, China, France, New Zealand, the United States …
Games in the Natural World
Talk to neighbors about the trees and flowers in their yards, on the street you share, and in nearby city parks. If you don’t know the names, you may have a condition called tree-blindness. Tip: The condition is easily cured with a chat with a smarter friend or by using the iNaturalist and Seek apps.
Social Web Challenges
Create, share, and be generous on the social web:
- Take and share a photo of: a flowering tree or bush.
- Take and share a video or audio of a songbird.
- Fave / like / heart / share someone else’s photo of nature.
- Fave / heart / like / share a beloved park with an account on the social web.
- Bonus points for those with a relevant page on Facebook, fave the park’s Facebook account as your page.
- Comment and provide feedback on specific pages on this website.
History
In the early 1960s, Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson introduced the idea of ‘Earth Day’ to then President John F Kennedy and has officially celebrated since 1972.
Updates
