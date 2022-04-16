Earth Day 2022

Poster

What are your plans for 2022’s Earth Day?

Earth Day (April 22) has proved extremely popular in the United States and around the world. Hashtag: #EarthDay

Planeta recommends celebrating Planet A every day, and we are reissuing reader-favorite games in the natural world and on the social web. We also preview related celebrations and events including Biodiversity Day (May 20), World Environment Day (June 5), and the World Heritage meetings.

Suggestions are welcome as we update Planeta’s guides to wildlife and parks in Australia, China, France, New Zealand, the United States …

Games in the Natural World

Talk to neighbors about the trees and flowers in their yards, on the street you share, and in nearby city parks. If you don’t know the names, you may have a condition called tree-blindness. Tip: The condition is easily cured with a chat with a smarter friend or by using the iNaturalist and Seek apps.

Social Web Challenges

Create, share, and be generous on the social web:

Take and share a photo of: a flowering tree or bush.

Take and share a video or audio of a songbird.

Fave / like / heart / share someone else’s photo of nature.

Fave / heart / like / share a beloved park with an account on the social web.

Bonus points for those with a relevant page on Facebook, fave the park’s Facebook account as your page.

Comment and provide feedback on specific pages on this website.

Headlines

Earth Day: A Celebration of the Environment Goes Global – Snopes

Embedded Tweets

Ahead of #EarthDay, today I joined @NevDCNR and their partners to celebrate the completion of a historic effort to clear out trash from the water across the full Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. pic.twitter.com/RrQINbhoxI — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 11, 2022

#EarthDay #citscimonth Pollution Pick-up event with Arkansas libraries along the Arkansas River! Join the Arkansas River Valley Library for some "Plogging" (the act of picking up pollution while walking or jogging)! https://t.co/oBivwFASpR #citizenscience — SciStarter (@SciStarter) March 30, 2022

History

In the early 1960s, Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson introduced the idea of ‘Earth Day’ to then President John F Kennedy and has officially celebrated since 1972.

Updates

