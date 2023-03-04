Planeta.com

Culture

Easter

Mar 2, 2023
Photo: Boris’ Altar, Viernes de Dolores (Some rights reserved)

Easter = the most important and oldest festival of the Christian Church, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and held (in the Western Church) between March 21 and April 25, on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the northern hemisphere spring equinox.

In 2023 Easter Sunday will be April 9.

Headlines
How Christians came to believe in heaven, hell and the immortal soul – Bart Ehrman/Los Angeles Times
Espera Oaxaca a 122 mil turistas para la Semana Santa: Sectur – Noticias

Features

Easter in Mexico
Samaritan Day
Viernes de Dolores = Friday of Sorrows

Easter Links
Christianity
Spring
Autumn

