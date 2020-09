Image: Wikipedia

What are we quaranstreaming?

The Trabajos Geografía Turística del Ecuador videos prepared by students of tourism professor and longtime friend Enrique Cabanilla. This is a master-class in geography and travel and tourism insights for those keen on Ecuador. Videos are narrated in Spanish by students.

Fun fact: there are 221 cantóns in the country.

Questions

How is ‘cantón’ translated in other languages?

