Ecuador Links

Ecuador flag

Links related to Ecuador presented in a somewhat random fashion:

For Sale

R210105-EC: Ayanasha Ecolodge – Hotel for Sale – Ecuador

Headlines

Ecuador Indigenous Protests Braved ‘War Zone’ to Win People’s Victory, But Anti-IMF Fight Not Over – NACLA

Ecuador Declares Force Majeure On All Oil Operations As Protests Escalate

https://www.politicaexterior.com/latinoamerica-analisis/el-dilema-de-ecuador/

@PolExt

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2019/10/08/americas/ecuador-government-protests-scli-intl/index.html

Ecuador protests: Hundreds held as president decries ‘criminals

Estado de excepción en Ecuador: por qué continúa el conflicto pese al levantamiento del paro nacional de transportistas

Ecuador In State Of Emergency: End Of Fuel Subsidies Sparks Mass Protests



News = Noticias

elcomercio.com

query=turismo

Universidad Central del Ecuador

Somos la universidad donde se celebra la diversidad cultural y de pensamiento del Ecuador y del mundo #400años pic.twitter.com/HFK3eIFWqK — Enrique Cabanilla (@ecabanilla) September 4, 2020

YouTube

Trabajos Geografía Turística del Ecuador 1

Twitter

@VisitaQuito

@BlackSheepInn

@ecabanilla

@nomadom

@PatricioTamariz

@RiobambaBot

@EcuadorTV

@NanMagazinec

@visit_cuencaec

@JUANJINTIACH

@Ambiente_Ec

@TurismoEc

@amalavidatv

@ecoecuador

@TrenEcuador

@turismomejia

@CasadelaCultura

@makecuador

@IGecuador

@RioMuchacho

@PatrimonioEc

@FreddyEhlers

@IntranetMintur

@LorenaTapiaN

@adsecuador

@sandynaranjo

@MinturZonal5

@alerprensa

@ResisteHabitat3

@Yasunidos

@corapesatelital

@clacpi

@lahoraecuador

@wambraradio

@bikingecuador

@PoliciaEcuador

@MinturZonal5

@igecuador

2017 Elections

The eventual winner of the election will be sworn in to a four-year term in May.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/04/02/assange-ecuador-election/99961502

ecuadorans-vote-in-tense-elections-and-brace-for-a-narrow-finish

ecuadoreans-choosing-president-close-race-46528194

americas/article142208864.html

julian-assange-waits-for-ecuadors-election-to-decide-his-future

https://www.planeta.com/1704ecuador

Older Headlines

Ecuador legalized gangs. Murder rates plummeted.

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/24/world/americas/ecuador-china-dam.html

https://www.rainforesttrust.org/news/new-nature-reserve-strengthens-protection-of-ecuadors-premier-national-park/

http://www.elcomercio.com/actualidad/tendencia-leninmoreno-guillermolasso-segundavuelta-ecuador.html

http://www.elcomercio.com/actualidad/conteo-cne-leninmoreno-guillermolasso-resultados.html

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-ecuador-election-idUSKBN15Y05A

http://www.latimes.com/world/mexico-americas/la-fg-ecuador-election-20170218-story.html

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-38976948

https://www.thenation.com/article/ecuadors-left-wing-success-story

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ecuadorian_general_election,_2017

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elections_in_Ecuador

2016 Earthquake

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2016/oct/26/oil-drilling-underway-beneath-ecuadors-yasuni-national-park

http://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/18/arts/music/found-in-ecuador-a-time-capsule-for-the-ears.html

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-36122648

http://www.telesurtv.net/english/news/Weve-Cried-So-Much-Ecuador-FM-Details-Quake-Recovery-Effort-20160423-0006.html

http://www.turismo.gob.ec/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/UPDATE-INFRASTRUCTURE-AND-TOURIST-SERVICES-ENGLISH.pdf

https://issuu.com/sintesisturismoec/docs/industria-turismo_nacional_ingles

https://issuu.com/sintesisturismoec/docs/industria-turismo_nacional_espa__ol

http://abc7chicago.com/news/hundreds-in-chicago-mobilize-to-help-ecuador-quake-victims/1299576

http://cnnespanol.cnn.com/2016/04/20/youtubers-de-ecuador-la-fuerza-solidaria-que-mueve-la-ayuda-tras-el-terremoto

http://cnnespanol.cnn.com/2016/04/20/reconstruccion-en-ecuador-una-tarea-de-largo-plazo-y-costosa

http://www.tomnod.com/campaign/ecuador_earthquake_2016/map/duexwy1i

http://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias/2016/04/160417_ecuador_terremoto_manta_correa_cronica_bm

http://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2016/04/ecuador-earthquake-death-toll/478623

http://bigstory.ap.org/article/4cca98a02691407e9671ed0c2da9a92c/latest-spain-sends-quake-rescue-team-ecuador

Ecuador earthquake of 7.8 magnitude kills dozens

Al menos 77 muertos y 588 heridos tras poderoso terremoto sentido en todo Ecuador

Powerful earthquake kills dozens in Ecuador – Washington Post

http://www.bbc.com/mundo/video_fotos/2016/04/160417_fotos_terremoto_ecuador_aw

Facebook activated its Safety Check feature so people could check on friends in the affected area.

https://www.facebook.com/topic/Ecuador/103986029639414

https://www.facebook.com/Ecuadornoworg-639203336230766

How to help

http://www.mediospublicos.ec/ecuador-listo-y-solidario

http://mashable.com/2016/04/18/ecuador-earthquake-how-to-help

http://4pelagatos.com/2016/04/17/como-ayudar-una-guia-urgente

http://photos.state.gov/libraries/ecuador/32152/pdfs/Ec%20Earthquake%20HD.pdf

Campaigns

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/nicandfamily

Yunguilla

yunguilla.org.ec

El Pais

Manabí Culture

http://www.metroecuador.com.ec/noticias/manabi-espera-a-los-turistas-para-reactivar-su-economia/rUrpfh—KgNy5iqkbnoc

http://www.elcomercio.com/tendencias/amorfino-identidad-montuvios-manabi-tradicion.html

http://www.elcomercio.com/tendencias/investigadores-escritura-palabra-montuvio-encuentro.html

Cuentos y Leyendas de la costa Ecuatoriana

Manabí

http://www.manabi.gob.ec

Gobierno Provincial de Manabí

House Hunters

https://gringosabroad.com/house-hunters-international-ecuador

Older Headlines

https://www.cjr.org/analysis/ecuador-moreno-correa-supercom-press-freedom.php

https://www.polygon.com/2018/7/10/17542816/ecuadorean-fishing-village-santa-marianita-video-games

Government does not appreciate DiCaprio’s $3.4 million gift to protect Ecuador’s rain forest

Cambio climático y sostenibilidad del banano en el Ecuador – FAO

http://www.americaeconomica.com/ecuador/20775/ecuador-turismo-2018.html

Turismo comunitario se abre paso en Ecuador

http://www.telegrafo.com.ec/economia/item/el-sector-turistico-genera-405-820-fuentes-de-empleo.html

http://www.elciudadano.gob.ec/la-primera-minga-de-turismo-comunitario-se-desarrollara-en-ibarra

Alejandra Ordoñez, nueva Directora del Parque Nacional Galápagos

Ecuador goes for Super Bowl exposure with halftime ad

Ecuador Tourism Is Spending $3.8 Million on a Super Bowl Ad

Sumak Pacha, turismo en comunidad

http://www.turismo.gob.ec/ecuador-identifico-nuevas-oportunidades-de-conectividad-aerea-para-beneficio-del-turismo-receptor

Games

eduweb.com/amazon.html

Facebook

AmbienteEc

Rio Muchacho

Ecuador and Galapagos

Ñan Magazine

Wikipedia

Elections in Ecuador

Ecuadorian general election, 2017

Cantons

Older Features

People

2020

Cities

Parks

Planeta.com