home Cities, Europe Edinburgh

Edinburgh

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Cities Europe
Posted on
Photo: Matthias Ripp, Street Scene

Edinburgh is famous for festivals: Hogmanay, Fringe, and more.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/MNaMzxFCpmBh5gsF8

Elsewhere on the Web
media.ed.ac.uk

Current Time
Edinburgh

Headlines
10-best-jokes-from-the-edinburgh-fringe
scottish-capital-bids-to-catch-up

Elsewhere on the Web
princes-street.com
BAA Edinburgh

The National Museum of Scotland is situated in Chambers Street, in Edinburgh’s Old Town, a few minutes walk from the Royal Mile. Chambers Street links George IV Bridge and South Bridge.

Transportation
Edinburgh Airport

Flickr
Edinburgh Photographers

Twitter
@EdFarmersMarket
@LoveEdinburgh
@UniofEdinburgh
@EdSust
@EdinburghWH
@RBGE_Plant_Rec

Plants
herbarium@RBGE_Plant_Rec

Pubs / Where to drink
thethreesistersbar.co.uk
@the3sistersbar

Sports
Murrayfield Stadium

Edinburgh TV Festival

YouTube
https://twitter.com/edinburghtvfest
Wikipedia
James MacTaggart

Misc
www.edinburgh.org
Scotland seems to be very proud of its local cuisine judging by the large number of Scottish restaurants in Edinburgh and all seem to offer haggis .

Edinburgh is a very hilly city: the castle at the top and the train station at the bottom of the central hill. Beware – maps don’t always distinguish between junctions and high bridges over another road deep below you.

Transport: There are many trains a day from London (under 5 hours away)

Photos
edinburgh cardiff feb 2013 iv

Edinburgh Castle usual crowd

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Edinburgh
Princes Street
James Clerk Maxwell

Planeta.com

Scotland
Scotland Links
Cities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.