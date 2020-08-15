Photo: Matthias Ripp, Street Scene
Edinburgh is famous for festivals: Hogmanay, Fringe, and more.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/MNaMzxFCpmBh5gsF8
Elsewhere on the Web
media.ed.ac.uk
Current Time
Edinburgh
Headlines
10-best-jokes-from-the-edinburgh-fringe
scottish-capital-bids-to-catch-up
Elsewhere on the Web
princes-street.com
BAA Edinburgh
The National Museum of Scotland is situated in Chambers Street, in Edinburgh’s Old Town, a few minutes walk from the Royal Mile. Chambers Street links George IV Bridge and South Bridge.
Transportation
Edinburgh Airport
Flickr
Edinburgh Photographers
@EdFarmersMarket
@LoveEdinburgh
@UniofEdinburgh
@EdSust
@EdinburghWH
@RBGE_Plant_Rec
Plants
herbarium – @RBGE_Plant_Rec
Pubs / Where to drink
thethreesistersbar.co.uk
@the3sistersbar
Sports
Murrayfield Stadium
Edinburgh TV Festival
YouTube
https://twitter.com/edinburghtvfest
Wikipedia
James MacTaggart
Misc
www.edinburgh.org
Scotland seems to be very proud of its local cuisine judging by the large number of Scottish restaurants in Edinburgh and all seem to offer haggis .
Edinburgh is a very hilly city: the castle at the top and the train station at the bottom of the central hill. Beware – maps don’t always distinguish between junctions and high bridges over another road deep below you.
Transport: There are many trains a day from London (under 5 hours away)
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
Edinburgh
Princes Street
James Clerk Maxwell
Planeta.com