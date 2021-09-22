Photo: ICRT Canada
Located in the heart of the western Canadian prairies, the capital of Alberta and surrounding area is home to 1.3 million people.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/bjdzB814GV3EGDyk7
Key Links
edmonton.com
Government
edmonton.ca
municipal-census-results
@greenestcity
Tourism Portals
exploreedmonton.com @ExploreEdmonton
Hockey
nhl.com/oilers
rogersplace.com – @RogersPlace
Nearby: Elk Island National Park
https://goo.gl/maps/D7ryb7ziSdThDHNM8
Jasperado: Elk Island National Park is located east of Edmonton, Alberta. It preserves a section of the Beaver Hills, which is an “island” in the Canadian Prairies ecosystem. Numerous lakes, grasslands and boreal forest are found in the Park. The Park is fully fenced and is the home to numerous animals, including elk, moose and a large bison herd.
pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/ab/elkisland – @ElkIslandNP
