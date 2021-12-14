home Communication, Nature Environmental Journalism

Environmental Journalism

Photo: Ron Mader, Alebrije (Some rights reserved)

Environmental Journalism = Investigation and publication of news focusing on the fabric of life on our living planet

Questions

  • What are examples of quality environmental journalism? = ¿Cuáles son ejemplos de periodismo ambiental de calidad?
  • How has environmental journalism changed in the past 20 years? = ¿Cómo ha cambiado el periodismo ambiental en los últimos 20 años?
  • What is the future of environmental journalism? = ¿Cuál es el futuro del periodismo ambiental?

Headlines
Finding Native People at Heart of Environment Beat – SEJ
I work in the environmental movement. I don’t care if you recycle. – Vox

