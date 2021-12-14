Photo: Ron Mader, Alebrije (Some rights reserved)

Environmental Journalism = Investigation and publication of news focusing on the fabric of life on our living planet

Questions

What are examples of quality environmental journalism? = ¿Cuáles son ejemplos de periodismo ambiental de calidad?

How has environmental journalism changed in the past 20 years? = ¿Cómo ha cambiado el periodismo ambiental en los últimos 20 años?

What is the future of environmental journalism? = ¿Cuál es el futuro del periodismo ambiental?

Headlines

Finding Native People at Heart of Environment Beat – SEJ

I work in the environmental movement. I don’t care if you recycle. – Vox

Twitter

@RefriedBrean

@MarkOlalde

@LukeRunyon

@sejorg

Elsewhere on the Web

sej.org – 2021 awards – @sejorg

talk.eco – guides

Embedded Tweets

2021 Features

Planeta.com