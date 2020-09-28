Screenshot

Mexico City – Friends recommend watching El Foco, a walking tour (and in 2020, bike tours!) of the streets, neighborhoods, legends, and historical sites led by Hector de Mauleon (@hdemauleon) and Viveka Duncan (@VekaDuncan). Viva the slow adventures.

Appointment viewing for the lucky, the program airs Sundays, 5pm on ADN40. Later on episodes are uploaded to YouTube.

Key Links

adn40.mx

live.adn40.mx

Videoteca

YouTube

Facebook

@elfoco_adn40

@hdemauleon

@VekaDuncan

12th Anniversary

2020

Paseo de la Reforma en Bici (31 Mayo, 2020)



Mapoteca



Plaza Tolsa Munart



Embedded Tweets

Este domingo en #ElFoco acompáñanos a “ciclear” por los monumentos de Paseo de la Reforma con @hdemauleon y @VekaDuncan. Les esperamos a las 17:00 en @adn40, ¡no se lo pueden perder!

Ccp. @verobailasol pic.twitter.com/qnLFZuefYQ — El Foco (@elfoco_adn40) May 28, 2020

We usually upload new episodes to YouTube on Mondays, you can follow our channel and receive e-mail updates or watch online on https://t.co/upItxR0ssb but please let us know if you’re still having trouble 😊 — Veka Duncan (@VekaDuncan) March 12, 2018

Esta tarde acompáñanos a conocer la riqueza cultural y arquitectónica de #Tlalpan. @hdemauleon y @VekaDuncan te esperan a las 17:30 horas en @elfocoadn40 pic.twitter.com/aSUz7wbdcb — adn40 (@adn40) June 17, 2018

Questions = Preguntas

What is the translation of ‘El Foco?’

Are there show notes for individual episodes?

Are there captions? Transcripts?

Are there translations?

Wikipedia

ADN_40

Spotlight

Planeta.com