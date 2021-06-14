home Culture, Mexico El Foco

Mexico CityFriends recommend watching El Foco, a walking tour (and in 2020, bike tours!) of the streets, neighborhoods, legends, and historical sites led by Hector de Mauleon (@hdemauleon) and Viveka Duncan (@VekaDuncan). Viva the slow adventures.

Appointment viewing for the lucky, the program airs Sundays, 5pm on ADN40. Quickly the episodes are uploaded to YouTube.

Key Links
adn40.mx
live.adn40.mx
Videoteca
YouTube
Facebook
@elfoco_adn40
@hdemauleon
@VekaDuncan

2021 Toluca

2021 Calle Venustiano Carranza

12th Anniversary

2020
Paseo de la Reforma en Bici (31 Mayo, 2020)

Mapoteca

Plaza Tolsa Munart

Embedded Tweets

Questions = Preguntas

  • What is the translation of ‘El Foco?’
  • Are there show notes for individual episodes?
  • Are there captions? Transcripts?
  • Are there translations?

Wikipedia
ADN_40

Spotlight

Mexico City
Mexico City’s Historic Center
Mexico City’s Paseo de la Reforma
Mexico City’s Avenida de los Insurgentes

200 Essential Places in Mexico City’s Historic Center (200 lugares imprescindibles)
Tlalpan, Mexico City
Teotihuacán
Tlatelolco

