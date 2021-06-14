Screenshot
Mexico City – Friends recommend watching El Foco, a walking tour (and in 2020, bike tours!) of the streets, neighborhoods, legends, and historical sites led by Hector de Mauleon (@hdemauleon) and Viveka Duncan (@VekaDuncan). Viva the slow adventures.
Appointment viewing for the lucky, the program airs Sundays, 5pm on ADN40. Quickly the episodes are uploaded to YouTube.
Key Links
adn40.mx
live.adn40.mx
Videoteca
YouTube
Facebook
@elfoco_adn40
@hdemauleon
@VekaDuncan
2021 Toluca
2021 Calle Venustiano Carranza
12th Anniversary
2020
Paseo de la Reforma en Bici (31 Mayo, 2020)
Mapoteca
Plaza Tolsa Munart
Questions = Preguntas
- What is the translation of ‘El Foco?’
- Are there show notes for individual episodes?
- Are there captions? Transcripts?
- Are there translations?
