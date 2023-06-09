Image: June 2023 Screenshot (Some rights reserved)

El Niño / La Niña = Oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon. The name La Niña originates from Spanish for “the girl”, by analogy to El Niño, meaning “the boy”.

El Niño is the warm phase of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and is associated with a band of warm ocean water that develops in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific (approximately between the International Date Line and 120°W), including the area off the Pacific coast of South America.

La Niña is the colder counterpart of El Niño, as part of the broader ENSO climate pattern.

The ENSO is the cycle of warm and cold sea surface temperature (SST) of the tropical central and eastern Pacific Ocean.

