Wikipedia: Elephants are large mammals of the family Elephantidae and the order Proboscidea. Elephants are scattered throughout sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. They are considered to be keystone species due to their impact on their environments.

Questions

What should we know about elephants?

Headlines

How to Be an Elephant Friendly Tourist: An Essential Guide – Travel Pulse

@MiaTaylorWriter

Embedded Tweets

Happy #WorldWaterDay! Did you know that an #elephant can smell water from 19 km away? 🐘



Water is life and #EveryDrop matters!💧#WaterDay pic.twitter.com/H8cIXVi9z2 — World Wildlife Day (@WildlifeDay) March 22, 2018

Planeta.com