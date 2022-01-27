Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Environmental Education = organized efforts to teach how natural environments function, and particularly, how human beings can manage behavior and ecosystems to live sustainably

Hashtag: #EnvironmentalEducation, #EducaciónAmbiental

Translating: Environmental Education

Spanish: Educación ambiental

German: Umwelterziehung

Celebrations

Some celebrate January 26 as World Environmental Education Day which honors the Declaration of the United Nations Conference on Human Environment held in (Stockholm, Sweden, June 1972) ‘ .

Stray Observations

UNESCO emphasizes the role of environmental education in safeguarding future global developments of societal quality of life (QOL), through the protection of the environment, eradication of poverty, minimization of inequalities and insurance of sustainable development.



Wikipedia

Environmental_education

List of environmental dates

Environmental education

Planeta