Environmental Education = organized efforts to teach how natural environments function, and particularly, how human beings can manage behavior and ecosystems to live sustainably
Hashtag: #EnvironmentalEducation, #EducaciónAmbiental
Translating: Environmental Education
Spanish: Educación ambiental
German: Umwelterziehung
Celebrations
Some celebrate January 26 as World Environmental Education Day which honors the Declaration of the United Nations Conference on Human Environment held in (Stockholm, Sweden, June 1972) ‘ .
Stray Observations
UNESCO emphasizes the role of environmental education in safeguarding future global developments of societal quality of life (QOL), through the protection of the environment, eradication of poverty, minimization of inequalities and insurance of sustainable development.
