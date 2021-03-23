Equinox 2021 in Mexico

INAH TV Logo

Kudos to INAH TV for the coverage of the spring 2021 equinox in Mexico

Felicitaciones a INAH TV por la cobertura del equinoccio de primavera de 2021 en México

Las Labradas, Sinaloa

youtu.be/PSA1WvCofZw

The “Las Labradas” rock engraving area located in the Chicayota ejido, in San Ignacio, Sinaloa, has been open to the public since November 2012 in order to publicize, protect and preserve the petroglyphs and archaeological remains located in the coastal area of the Tropic of Cancer. We will celebrate the commemoration of the Spring Equinox 2021 Virtual Edition, in the Archaeological Zone “Las Labradas”, San Ignacio, Sinaloa, which year after year is carried out quickly to publicize the charm and mystique that surround the around 900 petroglyphs that are located along the coastal zone of the Tropic of Cancer, in the form of groupings of rocks of volcanic origin in different anthropomorphic, zoomorphic, phytomorphic and geometric figures.

Teotihuacan, Estado de México

youtu.be/aKN4P6AaTJU

¡Mira el #Equinoccio desde la majestuosa ciudad de los dioses, Teotihuacan, Estado de México!

Rogelio Rivero Chong, director de esta zona arqueológica, habla sobre evidencia arqueoastronómica en Teotihuacan. ➡ https://t.co/nem83WMx53#INAHvirtual pic.twitter.com/R7lvozdA6k — INAHmx (@INAHmx) March 21, 2021

Xochicalco, Morelos

youtu.be/AwK18OmBqRg



Chichén Itzá, Yucatán

youtu.be/-A0I284U7dI

Admira a la serpiente emplumada durante el #Equinoccio de primavera en Chichén Itzá. #ContigoEnLaDistancia pic.twitter.com/tCZHgXGNkR — INAHmx (@INAHmx) March 22, 2021

Dzibilchaltún, Yucatán

youtu.be/tOhqP55Iwbk

La Quemada, Zacatecas

youtu.be/IaYAZysSuNo

