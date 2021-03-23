Equinox 2021 in Mexico

INAH TV Logo
Kudos to INAH TV for the coverage of the spring 2021 equinox in Mexico
Felicitaciones a INAH TV por la cobertura del equinoccio de primavera de 2021 en México
Las Labradas, Sinaloa
youtu.be/PSA1WvCofZw
The “Las Labradas” rock engraving area located in the Chicayota ejido, in San Ignacio, Sinaloa, has been open to the public since November 2012 in order to publicize, protect and preserve the petroglyphs and archaeological remains located in the coastal area of the Tropic of Cancer. We will celebrate the commemoration of the Spring Equinox 2021 Virtual Edition, in the Archaeological Zone “Las Labradas”, San Ignacio, Sinaloa, which year after year is carried out quickly to publicize the charm and mystique that surround the around 900 petroglyphs that are located along the coastal zone of the Tropic of Cancer, in the form of groupings of rocks of volcanic origin in different anthropomorphic, zoomorphic, phytomorphic and geometric figures.
Teotihuacan, Estado de México
youtu.be/aKN4P6AaTJU
Xochicalco, Morelos
youtu.be/AwK18OmBqRg
Chichén Itzá, Yucatán
youtu.be/-A0I284U7dI
Dzibilchaltún, Yucatán
youtu.be/tOhqP55Iwbk
La Quemada, Zacatecas
youtu.be/IaYAZysSuNo
Planeta