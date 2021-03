Equinox = the time or date (twice each year) at which the sun crosses the celestial equator, when day and night are of equal length (about September 22 and March 20).

Translating: Happy Equinox

Spanish: Feliz Equinoccio

This morning at 6:31AM, the #AutumnalEquinox occurred or the moment the sun passed over the Equator. This is what it looks like from space! Watch the sun glint move across the Equator! 🛰️🌎🤓#GOES17 pic.twitter.com/vN7NuCx693 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 23, 2020

All you need to know about the March equinox, coming up this week: https://t.co/Q0Sp3nL3l8



This equinox happens on March 20 at 16:15 UTC; translate to your time zone: https://t.co/VLfYqXMafr pic.twitter.com/ydz4wiPKZr — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) March 18, 2018

