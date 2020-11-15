Ethics Notebook

Photo

Treat others the way they would like to be treated.

– Platinum Rule

It seems to me that if we can imagine the injustice, then we can imagine its opposite.

– Paul Keating, (sampled in From little things big things grow)

Virtus sola nobilitas (virtue is the only nobility)

– Sir Charles Nicholson

All questions of religion and ethics are really questions as to what are optimal game rules.

– Alan Watts

A quiet conscience is an invention of the Devil.

– Albert Schweitzer

The problem with people who have no vices is that generally you can be pretty sure they’re going to have some pretty annoying virtues.

– Elizabeth Taylor

Thou shalt not be a victim. Thou shalt not be a perpetrator. Above all, thou shalt not be a bystander.

– Holocaust Museum, Washington, DC

Two wrongs don’t make a right.

– Poi Dog Pondering

Cowardice asks the question, ‘Is it safe?’ Expediency asks the question, ‘Is it politic?’ Vanity asks the question, ‘Is it popular?’ But, conscience asks the question, ‘Is it right?’ And there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but one must take it because one’s conscience tells one that it is right.

– Martin Luther King Jr.

Why can’t I be good?

– Lou Reed

When he discovered virtue, he gave vice a dirty name.

– Austin Lounge Lizards

Treat others the way you would like to be treated.

– Jesus

The golden rule is more and more recognized as the first rule of travel and adventure travel and I’m told that group organizers are rewarded by their customers for observing it.

– Clay Hubbs

Do unto those downstream as you would have those upstream do unto you.

– Wendell Berry

La ética no es una condición ocasional, sino que debe acompañar siempre al periodismo como el zumbido al moscardón. (Ethics is not an occasional condition, but must always accompany journalism like buzzing to the bumblebee)

– Gabriel García Márquez

One way of fighting injustice is working toward justice.

– Conversation

Lost causes are the only ones worth fighting for.

– Clarence Darrow

The Code for Corporate Citizenship – The duty of directors henceforth shall be to make money for stakeholders, but not at the expense of the environment, human rights, public health and safety, dignity of employees and the welfare of the communities in which the company operates.

– Robert Hinkley

In an interconnected world we have great need and basic responsibility, for our own survival, to attend to the weakest links. By that I mean those places in the world that suffer, those places in the world where people die because they are too poor to stay alive, those parts of the world which — by virtue of physical geography, epidemiology, climate stress, rain-fed agriculture and drought-prone savannah climates for example — face horrific challenges to even get onto the ladder of development. One billion people on the planet are too poor, too hungry, too disease-burdened, too bereft of the most basic infrastructure even to get on the ladder of development. The rich world seems to be believe, despite all the fine speeches (and there have been many), that this doesn’t really matter, because the actions of the rich countries don’t begin to address this problem. We are leaving ten million people to die every year because they are too poor to stay alive. Fine speeches will not solve that problem.

– Jeffrey Sachs, Reith Lectures 2007: Bursting at the Seams

If you want to scare away the vampires, you simply guide them into the light.

– Michael Franti and Spearhead, Yell Fire

If we live as if it matters, and it doesn’t matter, then it doesn’t matter. If we live as if it doesn’t matter, and it matters, then it matters.

– Popular saying

If you do things right, people won’t be sure you’ve done anything at all.

– Futurama

Live in such a way that you would not be ashamed to sell your parrot to the town gossip.

– Will Rogers

Always do what’s right. It will gratify half of mankind and astound the other.

– Mark Twain

Love all, trust a few. Do wrong to none.

– William Shakespeare

Grub first, then ethics

– Bertolt Brecht

Forgive your enemies, but never forget their names.

– John F. Kennedy

Rotten wood cannot be carved.

– Confucius

All that is necessary for evil to triumph is that good men do nothing.

– Edmund Burke

We must, however, keep in mind that in our desire to help people who are poor and powerless, that we do not do so in ways that, in the long run, keep them poor and powerless –– and dependent upon us.

– Seattle Community Network

Foundations are playing a game of poker and the other players don’t get enough cards.

– Conversation

If one of my hotel guests requests a taxi, do I get a commission?

– Hostel owner rejecting the idea from a taxi driver that a commission should be paid for guests brought to his establishment

We ought to focus as much on the micro as the macro.

– David Fennell, Ethics and Sustainable Tourism (slidecast)

