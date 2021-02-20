Eucalyptus, aka Eucalypts

Wikipedia: Eucalyptus is a genus of nearly nine hundred species of flowering trees, shrubs or mallees in the myrtle family, Myrtaceae commonly known as eucalypts. Plants in the genus Eucalyptus have bark that is smooth, fibrous or stringy, leaves with oil glands, and sepals and petals that are fused to form a “cap” or operculum over the stamens. The fruit is a woody capsule commonly referred to as a “gumnut.” They are commonly known as eucalypts.

Hashtags: #EucBeaut, #NationalEucalyptDay (March 23, Australia)

Australian Connection

Members of the genus dominate the tree flora of Australia, and include Eucalyptus regnans, the tallest known flowering plant on Earth. Australia is covered by 92,000,000 hectares (227,336,951 acres) of eucalypt forest, comprising three quarters of the area covered by native forest.

Held annually on March 23, National Eucalypt Day aims to raise awareness of eucalypts and celebrate the important place that they hold in the hearts and lives of Australians.

Embedded Tweets

Many eucalypts in our paddocks and on rural roadside verges are absolutely massive and represent a remnant of the environments that stood there before.#EucBeaut #eucalypts #OzPlants #paddocktrees #eucalypts #history pic.twitter.com/vPlLuoNgCA — Eucalypt Australia (@EucalyptAus) January 13, 2020

I nominate this lovely tree Eucalyptus tereticornis (Forest Red Gum) for #EucalyptoftheYear. This tree is on my ride to work on the edge of the #Brisbane River and brings me so much joy! #EucBeaut @EucalyptAus Check out the hollows and the size of the operculum! @UQ_News pic.twitter.com/wjlP7MHfr7 — Phill McKenna (@phill_mckenna) March 18, 2019

#EucalyptOfTheYear Red Tingle #FactOfTheDay : “Much of the plant life in the Tingle forest is unique to the south-west of Western Australia … The Red Tingle (Eucalyptus jacksonii) is the star of the show …” @ExploreParksWA https://t.co/EGbmax2jax#EucBeaut @EucalyptAus pic.twitter.com/uTJFPUd587 — Richard McLellan 🏞 (@RichardMcLellan) March 18, 2019

Elsewhere on the Web

Eucalypt Australia – Facebook – @EucalyptAus

Five things you might not know about these flowering giant – CSIRO

The Tingle Forest (Australia) (PDF)

The rise and fall of the gum tree

https://www.rememberthewild.org.au/eucalypt/

Recommended Listening

Eucalyptus: mapping the genome of the world’s favourite tree – Late Night Live

The Eucalypt – Late Night Live

Lost and Found — River Red Gum – From a furniture maker’s workshop to the Barmah National Park, we take a tour of these ancient wonders.

Photos



Wikipedia

Eucalyptus

Planeta.com